90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Fired by TLC After Racist Social Media Posts Resurface
90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova will no longer be part of the popular franchise after racist social media posts of hers surfaced.
TLC confirmed her firing in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. TMZ was first to report the news.
"TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements," the statement said. "She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."
The resurfaced posts, which date back to 2014 and 2015, have since been deleted, but fans have screenshotted and circulated them on social media over the past several weeks.
In one Facebook post, the Russian-born reality star used the n-word multiple times while describing a party she was invited to. She repeated the same racial slur in a later Instagram caption, while other posts showed her mocking Asian and Muslim people.
Kozhevnikova did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.
Kozhevnikova has appeared on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, alongside partner Caleb Greenwood.
The couple first met online as teens and developed a friendship, but fell out of touch for 13 years. They eventually re-connected after matching on a dating app when he was planning to travel to Kozhevnikova native Russia.
The travel plans didn't work out as intended, but they stayed connected and their bond soon grew romantic.
On an episode of Before the 90 Days that aired on TLC last month, Greenwood and Kozhevnikova met face-to-face for the first time ever.