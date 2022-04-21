The 90 Day Fiancé couple decided to go against Mohamed's culture and be intimate before getting married

90 Day Fiancé's Yve Reveals Mohamed Was a Virgin Before They Met: He's a 'Rockstar' in Bed

Yve is spilling the details about her relationship.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the star is preparing to bring her long-distance love, Mohamed, to America — but not before a conversation with her friends about their cultural differences.

"Okay, so in their culture, there's no public display of affection," her friend clarifies. "Okay, so then, how long did you wait until you guys had sex?"

The group of girls inquire further about if Yve and Mohamed, 25, were able to be intimate when she visited his family in Egypt, or if any and all physical connection was off-limits.

Yve from 90 day fiance Credit: TLC

"You can't like, stay together," Yve said. "But, you know, you can stay in the same hotel...let's just say that."

"He was a virgin, wasn't he?" one friend asks.

"Yes," Yve responds quietly.

The friends dig deeper into Yve's sex life and question how skilled Mohamed is in the bedroom, given his limited experience.

Yve quickly defends her man and says Mohamed is a "rockstar in that department."

"Let's just say the sex life is just fine. Multiple times a day, okay? Fine," she adds.

In a confessional, Yve explains why she and Mohamed chose to break typical Muslim tradition in order to be intimate before marriage.

"In the Muslim religion, they don't believe in premarital sex or relations. But we were just basically so convinced that this is the one," she says. "So I think that that's why we went against things — even though it was breaking rules."

At the end of the talk with her friends, Yve admits that the conversation made her "very uncomfortable."

"I know it's something that in his religion, they don't talk about that much, so, I just wanted to be more reserved about that — out of respect for him," she says.

The couple has a 23-year age gap, and Mohamed plans to move to America in order to be with Yve.

"My perfect woman is the woman that will love me as my mother," Mohamed previously said in a preview for the series.