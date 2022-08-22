'90 Day Fiancé's' Yve Arellano Charged with Domestic Assault After Mohamed Abdelhamed Admits to Cheating

Yvette "Yve" Arellano has been charged with battery and assault.

The 90 Day Fiancé subject, who is married to estranged husband Mohamed Abdelhamed, was approached by police on Aug. 15 in connection with alleged domestic violence, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The charges filed against Yve by the Albuquerque Police Department were Battery and Assault Against a Household Member. The reality TV star's hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6, per the police report.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Yve's representative, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, clarified that Yve was not formally arrested.

"The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohammed," Enchinton said, adding that the alleged abuse was "false and just a ploy to keep him in the US."

"Yve was not arrested on Aug. 15 or any other day," Enchinton added. "Yve has never been abusive toward Mohammed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward."

A representative to speak on Mohammed's behalf could not be found by PEOPLE.

News of the charges comes after Yve, 48, revealed Mohamed, 25, had been cheating on her with another woman during the 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All episode on Sunday night. The messages surfaced after the Tell-All was filmed, leaving TLC to edit in a clip of Yve explaining the situation after the Tell-All wrapped.

"You know, it's very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening," Yve said of Mohamed's cheating at the end of the episode. "He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in. I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together."

Mohamed confirmed the digital relationship during the episode, saying at first, the woman was just a "nice" friend. Then, he admitted, their connection started getting "bigger."

Since the revelation, Yve has been sharing notes about infidelity on Instagram, and engaging in conversations with followers about the importance of loyalty. "Thank you ladies for sharing your stories of infidelity, heartaches & pain," she wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday night.

"Obviously we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn't a commitment. There's lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels. If you don't want to be exclusive just say so, so people can make their own informed decisions…" she added.

Yve welcomed Mohamed to America from Egypt after the pair met digitally. Though they have a 23-year age gap, the couple agreed to continue their relationship in person, with the goal of marriage and a green card for Mohamed.

However, their relationship wasn't entirely smooth sailing, as TLC viewers saw. Yve and Mohamed often clashed on cultural norms, like Mohamed's request to have a bidet installed upon arriving. An initial fight sparked when Yve didn't have a proper bidet, and again later, when she was in the home with the installation man alone.

"In Islam, that's not right," he said. "A man and a woman can not be alone. If I am home, you should call me. If I'm not home, and you need necessary something [sic], call me. I will figure it out."