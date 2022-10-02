'90 Day Fiancé:' Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine

Tensions are rising between Yara Zaya and husband Jovi Dufren over her desire to return to Europe.

Before her Green Card interview, Yara, 31, revealed she won't be able to return home due to the war in Ukraine on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

"It feels honestly horrible to have been waiting for all this time," she said of getting her Green Card. "And I'm finally getting it right now. And now, it's useless. I can't do nothing with that Green Card because the point of that Green Card for me to go back home."

"And now, I don't have nowhere to go," she added as she teared up. "Where will I go? To the war? Of course, I wanted to go see my mom. I want to go to Ukraine too. I miss my country."

Despite the war, Yara admitted that she felt "good" after she received approval to get a Green Card, she adds, "This is one less thing for me to worry about right now."

As she left the appointment, Jovi asked when Yara planned to return to Europe.

She answered, "Soon. As soon as I get my Green Card, I tell you that already." Jovi was visibly annoyed by her answer and replied, "You're really not going to wait for me to get back from work."

In a confessional, Jovi reiterated that he thought his wife would "change your mind" about traveling to Prague without him.

Later in the episode, Jovi tagged along with Yara for her get-together with her girlfriends.

He justified his decision to come by saying, "It should just be me and you, and you invited your girls to go do something with them, so what am I supposed to do."

In a confessional, he added that he hoped that they would be able to celebrate just the two of them, but instead Yara wanted to "hang with her friends."

When the couple arrived at the restaurant, Yara's friends were less than thrilled to see Jovi.

"[I'm] not surprised that he came," Adele, one of Yara's friends, said. "I think he has control issues, like he just wants to put her in this little box and watch her. So I guess at this point I need to accept that he's just gonna show up at every occasion."

Despite the cold reception, Jovi still tried to enlist his wife's friends in helping him to make her wait to go to Europe.

"What I'm really trying to get across to you guys if you can help me to support her in waiting a little bit to go to Europe, I would appreciate it because she takes your opinion for everything, and it's a lot better than coming from me," he explained.

In a confessional, Yovi expanded on his concerns about her traveling solo.

"As a father and husband, I think I need to be a little bit controlling," he said. "I can't let Yara be a loose canyon because if she makes an irrational decision that affects my family, I should have some involvement with that."

After the conversation, her friend revealed that she thinks Yovi doesn't trust his wife.

"I do think that Jovi has trust issues, just because he doesn't let her go, neither to the Czech Republic, neither to New Orleans to see me and get some girl support," she shared. "If I were Jovi, I would support her."

Adele confronted Jovi directly, saying, "I do feel like you're a tad bit controlling."

He responded, "This has nothing to do with trying to control her, whatever. This is about me making sure she's safe when she goes there."

Jovi later told Yara that her friends are worried that he is "too controlling."

"I'm just telling them, I'm like, I'm worried about you when you come to New Orleans, and I'm worried about you if you go to Prague without me too," he shared. "I want to know where you are at. I want to know that you're safe because, of course. I want to protect my family. If you don't appreciate that, I'm sorry, it's just how I feel."

After her husband's explanation, Yara shared she would always make her own choices.

"I think Yovi has some trust issues because Jovi thinks my friends can influence me, and he doesn't understand that nobody can influence me to do something which I decide to do myself," she explained. "So I don't know if I'll be waiting for Jovi to go to Europe or no, but whatever I will decide, it will be own decision."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.