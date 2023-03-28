'90 Day Fiancé' 's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Says He Thinks He's 'in Love' Again After Kim Menzies

Just a few days ago, Usman Umar posted that he was "not searching and not ready to mingle" — but things seemed to change quickly

By
Published on March 28, 2023 11:50 AM
Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar
Photo: Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar/Instagram

It's time for another love story from 90 Day Fiancé's Usman "Sojaboy" Umar.

The Nigerian musician implied he's moved on from ex-fiancée Kim Menzies in an Instagram Story Monday — though he didn't name his new love interest.

"I think I'm in love again," Usman wrote on the screen. He added three face palm emojis to the text.

It's uncertain if Usman's next romance could be featured on an installment of 90 Day Fiancé — as his previous two relationships were.

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar
Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar/Instagram

The admission comes just two days after Usman shared an Instagram video announcing, "I'm single" — though he said he's not yet "searching and not ready to mingle," in the caption.

The musician first debuted his love story with American woman Lisa Hamme on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4. The pair were married, but divorced shortly after. Usman is perhaps best known for his more recent relationship with Kim Menzies, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7.

The American woman — who is 17 years older than Usman — ended their relationship during a prolonged trip to Nigeria. The pair had many hurdles to face in terms of family acceptance, with Usman's family adamantly rejecting another relationship for Usman with an older American woman.

Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

By the end of the season, Kim was accepted into the family on certain terms — she'd allow Usman to visit Nigeria every six months if they moved to America, and she'd allow him to take a second wife to have children with.

Though Kim accepted the terms, things changed with an immigration hurdle that wouldn't allow Usman to return nearly as much as the family would like. That wasn't the final straw, though. Kim and Usman's relationship fell apart somewhere between his lack of attention to her on her Nigeria trip and his wish to adopt his own nephew for Kim to raise.

Kim and Usman remained good friends following their TV breakup and have offered support to each other via social media since the show's finale. However, the exes don't appear to be following each other on Instagram anymore.

As Usman appears to move on, Kim shared a selfie on Instagram captioned, "And I simply decided to be happy again❤️"

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

