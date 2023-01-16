'90 Day' 's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Supports Ex Kim Menzies After Her Sister's Death: 'Be Strong'

Usman "Sojaboy" Umar is sending his support from across the world to ex-fiancée Kim Menzies.

Usman shared a heartfelt comment of encouragement over the weekend after his former partner on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared news of the death of her sister on Instagram Saturday.

"It's very difficult but I want you to be STRONG Kimberly, 'Every SOUL must test the pain of death' we only wait for our time," he wrote. "Hard Luck Kimberllllllly, God will see you through this situation AMEN 🙏🏾 💔🕊️"

Kim simply responded with a red heart emoji.

Usman/Instagram

Kim's post celebrated the life of her older sister Teri, noting, "She was a beautiful woman who loved her husband and two children very much."

She was an amazing big sister to me and a great Aunt to Jamal," Kim wrote. "I have so many childhood memories with her that I will always cherish."

The reality star also revealed that Teri was the reason she began watching 90 Day Fiancé — which is how Kim first connected with Usman.

"She loved 90 Day Fiancé and is actually the one who got me watching it. She loved seeing me on the show and was so excited to watch every week," she recalled. "No words can express my pain as I just lost my mom last year."

Just last week, Kim shared a tribute post to her mother to mark the first anniversary of her death. "Today marks one year since my mom's passing. No words can explain how much I miss her," Kim wrote alongside a photo of the two women. "I would give everything up to just hug her one time. My mom was my rock and biggest cheerleader but I know she is smiling down on me and @jdmzie. She was the nicest person you could ever know. I love you so much Mommy. I know you're proud of us! ❤️"

As season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? nears its end, Kim and Usman have revealed they're no longer in a relationship. During the tell-all episodes, Kim stated she and Usman still talk "every single day," and she considers him a "best friend."

The last 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.