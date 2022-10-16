Kim Menzies' future with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar isn't looking too good.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the couple sought the blessing of Usman's mother — the only thing that would allow them to wed.

However, Usman's family shared why they're jaded when it comes to Usman, 33, dating an older, American woman after they first allowed him to marry Lisa Hamme.

At the start of the episode, Kim, 52, bought a bull for Usman's mother. The traditional gift is meant to show love for the family. However, it was not seen as a good thing in this case. The next day, when the cow arrived at the family home, it was viewed as a bribe — not as a well wish.

A knock on the door came toward the end of the family's conversation — and it didn't go how Kim and Usman expected. "Mommy, just listen to this," one of Usman's brothers said. "Do you know what I'm thinking? Since they know that we will not agree, they chose to bribe us."

Kim spoke for the first time. "It is so not a bribe," she said.

Under her breath, Usman's sister prayed, "May God take that woman away from us."

Even long before the cow arrived, Kim wasn't necessarily accepted in the home. Upon meeting Usman's mother and his older siblings, who all contribute to the decision of who Usman will wed, Kim's purpose was questioned.

Usman broke the news early on in the meeting. "She fell in love with me for a very long time," he said. "However, I told her due to what happened to me last time, I cannot commit myself to any relationship."

Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. TLC

He recognized that things have changed. "The fact of the matter is we both love each other," Usman said.

He was met with silence, until his mother chimed in. "He has married a white woman before. There was an issue between them and they separated," she said. "They could not produce a child."

Kim's age — 18 years older than Usman — appears to be an issue in this situation, as it was in his past marriage. His brother listed off concerns, noting, "She is not your age. She's not from your country. She doesn't speak your language."

Another brother stepped in, speaking in English so Kim could understand. "Our mother, she is very eager to see grandchildren from you." Later, he added, "She is too old for you."

The consensus was then made. "This time around, I don't think we can support this issue."

Usman's general taste in women — he's now had two, 50-something, white, American fiancées — was spotlighted, too. "It's clumsy for you to continue presenting these kinds of women who have no hopes of producing children," his brother said.

The segment ended on a cliffhanger, with few hopes for a marriage blessing.

