90 Day Fiancé's Useman Admits He's 'Scared' to Bring Lisa Home to Nigeria to Meet His Mom

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Useman is not expecting things to go well when his fiancée Lisa and his mother finally meet.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality series, Useman, who is from Nigeria, packs with Lisa, a Pennsylvania native, for a trip to meet his mother.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are preparing to go and meet my mom,” Useman, 30, says in a confessional. “I got Lisa the Hausa traditional attire in order to impress my mom so that she will give us her blessing.”

But Useman fears that no matter how prepared Lisa, 52, is, his mother won’t be pleased.

“In my entire life I’ve never brought any women to my mom that is the lady I want to get married to,” Useman says. “And the first time I brought a woman, she is American, she’s older than me, she’s white. These are three things that the tradition and culture may likely go against with.”

Image zoom Useman TLC

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Ed Troubled by Rose’s Living Conditions in the Philippines: ‘This Is Really Bad’

As Lisa puts on traditional attire Useman got her, he excitedly tells her, “My mom is going to be impressed.”

“Are you sure?” Lisa asks, leading Useman to get nervous while staring at her and simply saying, Mmhmm.”

Image zoom Lisa TLC

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Star Fernanda Flores Finalizes Divorce from Jonathan Rivera: ‘Officially Single!’

In a confessional, Useman shares that his relationship with Lisa has already caused issues between him and his mom.

“When I tell my family about Lisa and I after I met her online, everybody was not happy with me,” he explains. “My mom was not talking to me for a good three months. And in our belief that is the sign of failure, for your mom to be angry with you.”

“So I am scared of what is going to happen when I bring her home today,” he adds.

Useman and Lisa are one of eight couples featured on season 4 of the hit show, which follows international couples who have an existing relationship online and travel to the other’s foreign country to meet for the first time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.