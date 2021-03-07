90 Day Fiancé’s Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta Are Engaged: ‘Best Moment of My Life’

"Being engaged to Melyza is the most complete I have ever felt in my life," Tim Clarkson tells PEOPLE

Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta are engaged!

Although the 90 Day Fiancé stars have had a rocky journey, on Sunday's episode of spinoff 90 Day Bares All, the couple revealed that Tim proposed during a trip to Colombia, where Melyza is from.

"Before Tim proposed, I was feeling completely hopeless and crushed," Melyza exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I believed that my chance at happily ever after with the man I love was gone. Fortunately, I was wrong."

"Our engagement feels right," she says. "Putting a ring on it doesn't solve it all, but it's definitely a big step in the right direction, surely one that we wanted to take years ago."

Adds Tim,"Being engaged to Melyza is the most complete I have ever felt in my life."

Although they previously split after Tim cheated on Melyza, after spending some time apart, the couple reconnected and decided to get back together.

"Before our proposal, I felt like I was just trying to move on from what felt right for me and my life. I thought the 'right' thing to do was try to move on and the distance was killing me," Tim says. "I now realize how foolish I was — like always — and the bottom line is, Melyza is the only woman I am meant to spend my life with. She sees more in me than I do in myself sometimes and I can never find that in anyone; let's be real, I am a pain."

"I know we still have a long way to go for repairing the damage I have done, but we both know how much we love each other, how comfortable we are with each other, and how positive we are that our life together will be amazing," he adds.

Once Tim and Melyza reunited in Colombia, the proposal took place just 24 hours into the trip.

"The proposal could not have been more 'cheese stick,'" Tim tells PEOPLE. "I had flown to Colombia to see Melyza and pop the question. We went to a resort in Cartagena and I knew this was my opportunity."

"I thought we would get dressed up real nice and go out to dinner at least once; I could not have been more wrong. It was nothing but sandals and shorts the whole time. I decided to take her out on a pier that felt like it was just us in the middle of nowhere with Cartagena in the background," he adds. "I pointed at anything I could to get her to turn around and that is when I dropped to a knee. Best moment of my life."

Melyza adds that she "loved every second" of the proposal "because it was so us."

"Tim asked me to walk to a nearby pier so we could take pictures with Cartagena in the background. He pointed towards the city and made a comment about it so I'd turn around. By the time I turn back and look at him, he's down on one knee, holding the most gorgeous ring ever!" she recalls. "I said yes and could not stop shaking for about 45 minutes since the moment he asked because just like everyone else, I couldn't believe it!"

In addition to sharing footage from their trip on Sunday's episode, the couple also reflected on how happy they were to get back together.

"It's going great so far," Tim shared. "We just can't stay away from each other. No matter how much we try to move on, forget about each other, we can't."

"We started reminiscing about things we had done in the past. We were like, 'I really miss you,' " she recalled. "We would talk about the plans that we had for the future and everything, and that's basically how it happened."