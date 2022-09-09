'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Natalie Wants to Lock It Down a 'Million Percent' with Josh — on Date 2

A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC

By
Published on September 9, 2022 10:00 AM

Natalie Mordovtseva is looking for the right kind of love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season premiere, Natalie — whom we first met in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé — heads to Los Angeles to spend time with modeling agency CEO Josh.

Though they've only seen each other once before, Natalie knows she tends to get jealous and worries about how Josh is surrounded by beautiful women at his job. She decides to propose they become exclusive — on their second date. Unsurprisingly, Josh thinks it's too soon.

Natalie grills him, "Like, honestly, are you involved with someone?"

When Josh clarifies he's not, she presses, "Million percent?"

He promises, "Million percent, yes."

Natalie waves her hand: "If you're not committed, I don't want you. I don't need you."

Josh balks at that. "I mean I think it's too early — on our second date — to talk about being exclusive," he says, prompting Natalie to widen her eyes.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DkEzOB9AK-tYwzDhxrrJS2sAy9odJbNo/view 90 Day Fiance
TLC

"What's the point of a relationship if I'm not exclusive? I don't need a guy then," she challenges him. But he isn't taking the bait.

"I think we need to get to know each other a little bit longer," Josh says with a smile. "Don't you?"

"This is bull---!" Natalie says in a confessional. "Why do I open my heart?"

"My men run after me like dogs, kiss my feet and I like it," Natalie tells Josh on their date. "You? Different. And I don't know what to do with you."

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DkEzOB9AK-tYwzDhxrrJS2sAy9odJbNo/view 90 Day Fiance
TLC

Natalie continues to insist that she and Josh should define the relationship.

"I feel like that's what we're doing here," Josh responds, , we're seeing if that is even a thing."

Josh explains in his own confessional: "It's definitely too early to be thinking of any type of exclusivity, but I feel like we're getting to know each other a lot more. I got us separate rooms in the hotel, so she feels comfortable, has her own space and there's, like, no expectations."

As the pair reach her room, Natalie starts to giggle. Even though she feels the situation is "not romantic," she leans in for a kiss.

Josh laughs and gives her a big hug before they part ways for the night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day Fiancé: Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick' Hi there, can I please a screengrab of the three of them from the video clip for tout? and then another screengrab of his ex with his current wife shaeeda please? thank u! video is ready @ 6311603916112
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
I Love A Mama's Boy Exclusive Clip
'I Love a Mama's Boy' Meets 'Fatal Attraction' as Brittany and Matt Get Heated over Cheating Accusations
Ari And Bini pose for photos in the street in Addis Ababa, for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on May 11, 2021.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Seeking Sister Wife: Davis Family Proposes to Danielle — But Will She Say Yes to All 3
'Seeking Sister Wife' 's Nick and His 2 Wives Propose to Danielle: 'Wait, Really?'
90 Day Fiancé: Kobe and Emily's Dad Have a Teary Wedding Day Heart-to-Heart: 'Love You Like a Son'
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Kobe Struggles to Keep Baby News from Emily's Family on Wedding Day: 'I Can't Do This'
90 day fiancé - Thaís and Patrick
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Resists 'Complicated' Pre-Marriage Demand Thaís Wants Resolved 'Immediately'
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’s Sherlon Considers Committing to Aryanna as He Finally Seeks U.S. Visa
'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' 's Sherlon Considers Committing to Aryanna as He Finally Seeks U.S. Visa
Seeking Sister Wife
'Seeking Sister Wife' : Danielle Struggles to 'Adapt' After Nick's 'Midnight Rendezvous' with Jennifer
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day Fiancé' : Shaeeda Fears She Must 'Pay the Price' for Bilal's Past When He Won't Drop Prenup Talk
Seeking Sister Wife Exclusive Clip
'Seeking Sister Wife:' Matching PJs Don't Stop Danielle's 'Jealousy' of Nick's Affection for His Wives
90 Day Fiance cast
'90 Day Fiancé' : Shaeeda Agrees to Sign Prenup Before Marrying Bilal – But Not Without 'Business' Deal
I Love a Mama's Boy - mom Esther and son Ethan
Mother and Son Ready for a 'Sensual' Dance Routine to 'Sexual Healing' in TLC's 'I Love a Mama's Boy'
Whitney Way Thore Breaks Down Over Her Mother’s Health in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Trailer
Whitney Way Thore Breaks Down Over Her Mother's Health in 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Trailer
Emily and Kobe, 90 Day Fiancee
'90 Day Fiancé' : Emily Triggers Kobe's 'Trust Issues' by Buying Her Own Engagement Ring
I Love a Mama's Boy
Women Navigate Their Boyfriends' Extreme Closeness to Their Mothers in TLC's 'I Love a Mama's Boy'
Natalie
'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Natalie Gets Upset When Her Blind Date Orders a Cocktail: 'Not Nice'