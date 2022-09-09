'90 Day: The Single Life' 's Natalie Wants to Lock It Down a 'Million Percent' with Josh — on Date 2

Natalie Mordovtseva is looking for the right kind of love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season premiere, Natalie — whom we first met in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé — heads to Los Angeles to spend time with modeling agency CEO Josh.

Though they've only seen each other once before, Natalie knows she tends to get jealous and worries about how Josh is surrounded by beautiful women at his job. She decides to propose they become exclusive — on their second date. Unsurprisingly, Josh thinks it's too soon.

Natalie grills him, "Like, honestly, are you involved with someone?"

When Josh clarifies he's not, she presses, "Million percent?"

He promises, "Million percent, yes."

Natalie waves her hand: "If you're not committed, I don't want you. I don't need you."

Josh balks at that. "I mean I think it's too early — on our second date — to talk about being exclusive," he says, prompting Natalie to widen her eyes.

TLC

"What's the point of a relationship if I'm not exclusive? I don't need a guy then," she challenges him. But he isn't taking the bait.

"I think we need to get to know each other a little bit longer," Josh says with a smile. "Don't you?"

"This is bull---!" Natalie says in a confessional. "Why do I open my heart?"

"My men run after me like dogs, kiss my feet and I like it," Natalie tells Josh on their date. "You? Different. And I don't know what to do with you."

TLC

Natalie continues to insist that she and Josh should define the relationship.

"I feel like that's what we're doing here," Josh responds, , we're seeing if that is even a thing."

Josh explains in his own confessional: "It's definitely too early to be thinking of any type of exclusivity, but I feel like we're getting to know each other a lot more. I got us separate rooms in the hotel, so she feels comfortable, has her own space and there's, like, no expectations."

As the pair reach her room, Natalie starts to giggle. Even though she feels the situation is "not romantic," she leans in for a kiss.

Josh laughs and gives her a big hug before they part ways for the night.

A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.