90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life: Kaory Calls Big Ed 'Materialistic' When He Brings Gifts for Her Son

90 Day Fiancé star Ed "Big Ed" Brown is all about the gifts — but the woman he's seeing isn't.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, Big Ed meets the family of his new girlfriend, Kaory, and brings a bottle of Mezcal, as well as a series of gifts for her son Carlo.

"I like your hair," Ed tells Carlo, who replies, "Thank you but it's a bit hard to condition."

"Do you put mayonnaise in it?" Ed then suggests.

"My mom told me he is a good guy," Carlo says to the cameras. "I think he is funny, like a clown. And that's all right."

Ed next mentions Carlo's recent birthday and pulls out several presents, including a baseball cap and jersey.

Though Carlo seems to appreciate the gifts, his mom isn't as excited.

"Ed gave Carlo some gifts but I didn't think it was necessary because it's very materialistic," she tells the cameras. "But I don't think he understands."

Later in season 2 of The Single Life, fans will ultimately see Ed reconnect with — and get engaged to — Elizabeth "Liz" Woods.

The pair had an up-and-down relationship on the first season of The Single Life and ultimately split, but have gotten back together and are now planning their nuptials, they previously told PEOPLE.

"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," Ed said in November. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."

"I couldn't be happier," he later added. "I know in my heart that she's my forever, and that's all I need to know. I don't want to be with anybody else, I don't want to think about anybody else."