90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life: Kaory Calls Big Ed 'Materialistic' When He Brings Gifts for Her Son

Big Ed offers presents to Kaory's son Carlo in PEOPLE's sneak peek at Friday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life
90 Day Fiancé star Ed "Big Ed" Brown is all about the gifts — but the woman he's seeing isn't.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, Big Ed meets the family of his new girlfriend, Kaory, and brings a bottle of Mezcal, as well as a series of gifts for her son Carlo.
"I like your hair," Ed tells Carlo, who replies, "Thank you but it's a bit hard to condition."
"Do you put mayonnaise in it?" Ed then suggests.
"My mom told me he is a good guy," Carlo says to the cameras. "I think he is funny, like a clown. And that's all right."
Ed next mentions Carlo's recent birthday and pulls out several presents, including a baseball cap and jersey.
Though Carlo seems to appreciate the gifts, his mom isn't as excited.
"Ed gave Carlo some gifts but I didn't think it was necessary because it's very materialistic," she tells the cameras. "But I don't think he understands."
Later in season 2 of The Single Life, fans will ultimately see Ed reconnect with — and get engaged to — Elizabeth "Liz" Woods.
The pair had an up-and-down relationship on the first season of The Single Life and ultimately split, but have gotten back together and are now planning their nuptials, they previously told PEOPLE.
"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," Ed said in November. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."
"I couldn't be happier," he later added. "I know in my heart that she's my forever, and that's all I need to know. I don't want to be with anybody else, I don't want to think about anybody else."
New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life stream Fridays on discovery+.
