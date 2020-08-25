Couple Kenneth and Armando find themselves disappointed when they are denied the right to marry in the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way sneak peak

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ariela Cries as She Delivers Baby Early by C-Section: 'I'm Not Ready'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is returning with even more intensity and heartache.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the successful spinoff will go on hiatus Aug. 31 before returning on a new night on Sunday, Oct. 11. And in our sneak peek at the second half of season 2, Ariela, 28, learns she will have to deliver her baby sooner than expected.

"You are going to deliver by cesarean section," Ariela's doctor tells her and boyfriend Biniyam, 29. "We will not wait."

"So when would I have to have the baby?" Ariela asks, to which the doctor says: "Today."

Shocked, Ariela, who moved to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam after finding out that she was pregnant, cries, "What?!"

The clip then transitions to show Ariela sobbing hysterically on the operating table. "I'm not ready!" she says.

Ariela's problems don't end there. She later finds herself at odds with Biniyam's family when it comes to baptizing their new baby.

"If you don't baptize, the baby goes to hell!" Biniyam's sisters tell Ariela.

Ariela later breaks down again, admitting she feels alone. "I don't have anyone here I can talk to," Ariela says.

Earlier in the clip, Jenny, 61, asks Sumit, 32, if he's sure he wants to be with her.

"I'm not asking you to give up on your family," Jenny says to Sumit, who responds: "I'm not gonna give up, even if you ask."

"So, are you sure that I'm who you want to be with?" she then says.

Next, Kenneth, 57, and Armando, 31, find themselves disappointed when they are denied the right to get married.

"We have had a number of same-sex marriages here," an official tells the couple, who are currently in Armando's home country of Mexico. "But we have to give you a negative answer."

"Very discouraging," says Kenneth, who is originally from Florida, of the news. "There's no respect at all — they're pretty much kicking you in the teeth."

Later, Dallas, Texas native Tim, 34, questions Melyza's ability to stay faithful to him.

"I would like to know if you've been having sex with somebody," Tim tells Melyza, who asks, "What for?"

"For my own sanity!" Tim retorts.

"I don't think I need to tell you that," Melyza, 29, responds.

Meanwhile, Deavan — who moved to South Korea to start a life with Jihoon, 29 — struggles with her new surroundings.

"I don't want to be here," says Deavan, 23, as tears stream down her face.

Things take a dramatic turn for Brittany, 26, and Yazan, 24, after he admits he's in danger.

"There are people who genuinely hate him now and they might decide to kill him," a friend of Yazan tells Brittany.