'90 Day' 's Yohan Tells Daniele 'I Wanted That Baby' When Confronted About His Ex's Abortion

In the midst of an intense fight between, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates, he knew he had to tell the full story.

On Sunday night's episode, Yohan was under fire from Daniele after she learned he'd lied that one of his exes had not actually lost their baby through miscarriage — she'd had an abortion.

Yohan knew it was time to allow himself to be vulnerable, telling her, "I told you she miscarried because, honestly, I really wanted that baby."

He went on to say he hadn't been told the truth by his ex but had found out about the abortion through mutual friends.

"I'm not comfortable remembering and talking about that," he admittd, "because it was a very unpleasant moment."

Yohan Geronimo/Instagram

Daniele was receptive to Yohan's honesty and thanked him for opening up.

"When we have problems, it's important for me that we talk," she told him. "I know that it's hard to talk about this thing in your past. I know. But you were defensive and mad at me because I asked."

"Yes, I know," he acknowledged. "And I'm sorry for that. It was wrong."

Yohan and Daniele had spent the night apart after the argument. It was the first time since they wed in the Dominican Republic they'd allowed a fight to effect them so deeply, and that was not acceptable for Daniele.

"This isn't like your relationships in the past," she told Yohan. "You have a wife, not a girlfriend. It's different."

Last week, Daniele admitted she wasn't sure their marriage could come back after Yohan broke her trust. But after they talked things through, it seems both Daniele and Yohan were back on track to make the most of their marriage — and their new life together.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.