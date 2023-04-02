'90 Day' : Yohan Slams Daniele's 'Huge Lack of Respect' After She Plans to Meet Up with an Ex

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo's anniversary celebration was anything but festive.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple first met while Daniele, 42, was on vacation to the Dominican Republic from New York City. Yohan, 32, worked as a personal trainer at the hotel where she stayed, and the two hit it off immediately. Six weeks after her initial trip, Daniele returned to visit Yohan, where he proposed the first morning she was there.

Five months after that, the two were married — and during Sunday night's episode, they went out to celebrate the one-year anniversary of when they first met.

"In a year, so much has changed in our relationship," said Daniele during a confessional. "I feel that we have a lot to celebrate."

Yohan Geronimo/Instagram

But Yohan didn't seem to be in a celebratory mood as he questioned their relationship and told Daniele that some things needed to change.

"You have to change how you express yourself," he said. "You get mad about everything. And you shout, and you cry. That's not right. You need to breathe and think about what you say."

Daniele took a second to acknowledge Yohan's sentiments, smiling as she said, "Yes, it's true," before sharing her frustrations as she expressed, "I have things you need to change. You don't like when I have friends who are male, but I want you to change that."

The couple began to argue as Yohan shared that Daniele also does not like when he has friends of the opposite sex. "It needs to be equal," he said.

"OK, you can go out with your girlfriends, and I can go out with my guy friends," responded Daniele, sharing that her friend Taylen from Miami was in the Dominican Republic.

"The one who was your boyfriend?" asked Yohan. Daniele clarified that they had not been in a relationship but "were together in the past" — and he had sent her a message on Instagram earlier that day.

Yohan joked that he needed another beer as Danielle told him that Taylen wanted to have lunch with them. Yohan quickly dismissed the idea, even as Daniele stressed that she wanted him to feel comfortable with her friends.

"It's not important if you want to keep talking to him and want to see him. You are a married woman," he explained. "Your friendship with someone you dated, you can't bring that into this relationship. It's a huge lack of respect from you.

Later, he continued the thought in a confessional: "You want to see your friend? Are you crazy or what? It really made me feel upset."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.