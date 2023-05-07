'90 Day' : Yohan Yo-Yos from Forgiving Daniele's Ex to Combat Mode as She Says He 'Won't Shut Up'

Despite a step in the right direction, the trouble between Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates was far from over on Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Yohan, 33, and Daniele, 42, found themselves once again arguing over her ex Taylen after Daniele and the guys' previous get-together "didn't go well at all."

Before that, though, Yohan had decided to reverse course and mend his issues with Taylen.

"I do not want this to be a problem because I love Daniele very much," Yohan told the cameras. "So today, I decided I want to apologize to him. And I want to talk with him a little bit more. So I asked Daniele for Taylen's number. I sent him a text message to meet at the basketball court since he's a professional basketball player."

During their meetup, the pair faced off in a game of basketball. They even ended up bonding and laughing while playing one another, eventually hugging by the game's end.

The men ended up having a heart-to-heart post-game, which began with Yohan apologizing to Taylen for "being too rude" during their previous chat with Daniele. Getting more candid, Yohan took the opportunity to ask Taylen about whether Daniele was "controling" in their former relationship. Answering honestly, Taylen said she had been.

"She's not a submissive woman, so she likes to have control as much as she can," Taylen continued, adding, "Do you feel like you don't have any control over your relationship with Daniele?"

"Sometimes I feel I do, sometimes I feel I don't," admitted Yohan. "I feel like it when we're both in control."

Taylen then agreed, saying that partnerships "got to go both ways." He also noted that "relationships bring sacrifices on both ends," but he suspected Daniele "isn't going to change for anyone."

TLC

Yohan then told Taylen that "if she wants the relationship, she will have [to change]."

"Daniele is the type of person that likes to do whatever she wants," Yohan said in an interview. "And she wants things to be done her way. I see it as disrespectful to our relationship. If you're going to do whatever you want, why did you get married?"

Yohan was "tired" of constantly compromising, he added.

Later in the episode, Yohan and Daniele had their own one-on-one conversation about the drama over Taylen. After making it clear neither she nor Taylen were interested in dating each other, Daniele said she didn't want to continue to "argue over and over" about him. Daniele then warned that she didn't "want the same thing to happen" to another male friend down the road.

"This relationship needs to change because I don't want to fight all the time," Daniele said.

Despite their series of "bad days," Yohan said he was "trying my best" and that he hoped Daniele was also. She then demanded an apology from Yohan, who also requested one from Daniele for his failure to "respect" him, citing her decision to hang out with her ex the day before his birthday.

"My concern is that you respect our relationship, and not put your friends before me. Before your husband," Yohan said as Daniele responded, "The problem is, many times, when we're fighting, and you feel powerless, you do really disrespectful things."

Daniele continued, "At your birthday, that was one time, then with my friend for lunch. You said really inappropriate things and ... I am embarrassed."

TLC

Upon suggesting that Daniele wanted "a husband that does what you want," Yohan asked her what kind of relationship she wanted. Daniele explained that she wanted "trust" first and foremost.

Yohan then asked point-blank if she could "change," and Daniele said she didn't want to. Because they were both reluctant to change their ways, Yohan admitted to cameras later that he didn't "know how this relationship is going to work out."

Yohan eventually told his wife that her friendships "will always be the problem" and claimed she preferred them over their marriage. And when Daniele said she was "done" with the conversation, Yohan called her "crazy."

"You don't shut up. You literally have been talking for 10 minutes. I'm not even listening to you," Daniele said to Yohan. "I'm done! When I said I'm done, I meant I'm done. Done meaning finished. ... I don't wanna hear it anymore."

TLC

Daniele then admitted in an interview that she was unsure about her future with Yohan since they'd "done nothing but fight" since she arrived in the Dominican Republic.

"I don't want this kind of experience in my life," Daniele said during Sunday's episode. "This angry, jealous man who feels like his woman is violating some kind of unwritten law. I'm not willing to change who I am because I know what I deserve. In this relationship, I'm making sure that I'm very clear about who I am and what I want. And you can either stand by me and be part of my life, or you can find the nearest door."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.