'90 Day' : Yohan Drives Daniele to Tears with 'Extremely Strange' Probe About Her Sexual Past — and Ex's Anatomy

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo's hangout with her ex-boyfriend Talin didn't go as smoothly as she'd hoped on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

It was awkward from the start, with the men meeting each other in silence — but things got even worse when Yohan started talking. Daniele's husband decided to ask in-depth questions about her past sex life, starting with her ex's shoe size.

"Daniele likes men with big penises," Yohan said in Spanish after comparing height and shoe size. Daniele laughed at first, but then Yohan persisted.

Talin was shocked by the inquisition — and said as much later in a solo interview. "When Yohan asked me how big my penis was, it was extremely strange," he said. "That's a question that women usually ask, so the fact that a married man asked me that caught me off guard, but you know, it happens."

He even ended the confessional with a laugh, as Daniele and her ex tried to brush off the uncomfortable situation.

It was all fun and games until Yohan wouldn't let up. A bashful Daniele soon began to cry as Yohan's insecurities in her friendship came out. She tried to halt the conversation to no avail. Yohan pushed, asking Talin would have sex with Daniele if she offered.

The ex adamantly denied any sexual or romantic interest, explaining, "'Cause you're married, bro," when Yohan questioned "Why?"

And when Yohan claimed Daniele was the one who "breaks the trust" in their marriage, she broke down.

This was far from the first time Daniele and Yohan have argued — particularly about her ex. Daniele made plans to see Talin when he was in town, but Yohan didn't understand why she was prioritizing a former relationship.

To Daniele, Talin was just another friend, even if they had previously been intimate. Still, she went forward in meet up with him alone, ignoring Yohan's warning that there would be "consequences."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.