'90 Day' : Yohan Drives Daniele to Tears with 'Extremely Strange' Probe About Her Sexual Past — and Ex's Anatomy

On the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele cried in front of her ex as her husband attributed their marital problems to "breaks of trust"

By
Published on April 30, 2023 10:00 PM
Daniele and Yohan and her ex, Talin, 90 Day Fiance
Photo: TLC

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo's hangout with her ex-boyfriend Talin didn't go as smoothly as she'd hoped on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

It was awkward from the start, with the men meeting each other in silence — but things got even worse when Yohan started talking. Daniele's husband decided to ask in-depth questions about her past sex life, starting with her ex's shoe size.

"Daniele likes men with big penises," Yohan said in Spanish after comparing height and shoe size. Daniele laughed at first, but then Yohan persisted.

Daniele and Yohan and her ex, Talin, 90 Day Fiance
TLC

Talin was shocked by the inquisition — and said as much later in a solo interview. "When Yohan asked me how big my penis was, it was extremely strange," he said. "That's a question that women usually ask, so the fact that a married man asked me that caught me off guard, but you know, it happens."

He even ended the confessional with a laugh, as Daniele and her ex tried to brush off the uncomfortable situation.

It was all fun and games until Yohan wouldn't let up. A bashful Daniele soon began to cry as Yohan's insecurities in her friendship came out. She tried to halt the conversation to no avail. Yohan pushed, asking Talin would have sex with Daniele if she offered.

Daniele and Yohan and her ex, Talin, 90 Day Fiance
TLC

The ex adamantly denied any sexual or romantic interest, explaining, "'Cause you're married, bro," when Yohan questioned "Why?"

And when Yohan claimed Daniele was the one who "breaks the trust" in their marriage, she broke down.

Daniele and Yohan and her ex, Talin, 90 Day Fiance
TLC

This was far from the first time Daniele and Yohan have argued — particularly about her ex. Daniele made plans to see Talin when he was in town, but Yohan didn't understand why she was prioritizing a former relationship.

To Daniele, Talin was just another friend, even if they had previously been intimate. Still, she went forward in meet up with him alone, ignoring Yohan's warning that there would be "consequences."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Mahmoud and his brother, 90 Day 90 Day Fiancé
'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Considers a Life in America — but His Peacemaker Brother Warns He'll 'Feel out of Place'
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
'90 Day' 's Liz Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Headache' and 'King' Big Ed Brown
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia Recalls Channeling 'Gilmore Girls' ' Jess — and Banksy — by Tagging the Warner Bros. Lot
Liv Hewson attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Yellowjackets" at Dolby Theatre on April 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Yellowjackets' Nonbinary Actor Liv Hewson Isn't Entering Emmys Race Due to Gendered Categories
90 Day Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' : Debbie and 'Scum of the Earth' Oussama's Relationship Implodes as He Demands American Visa
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : Elisa Is 'Not Ready to Give Up' Polyandrous Lifestyle After Mike Presses About Their Future
James Corden Rollout 5/1
James Corden Bids Farewell to 'The Late Late Show' with Tears, Harry Styles and a Song
Angelina gets engaged on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Angelina Pivarnick Accepts Vinny Tortorella's Proposal as 'Jersey Shore' Costars Cheer: '100 Times Over, Yes!'
The Kardashians | Season 3 Official Trailer | Hulu
'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Facing a 'Livid' Sister and Sobbing amid Relationship Tumult
Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France in Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023
'Queer Eye' Fab 5 Head to New Orleans — and Make Over a Frat House! — in First Trailer for Season 7 (Exclusive)
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Heidi Montag Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary to Spencer Pratt: 'It's Been a Dream'
Derricos supertease
'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Season 4: Karen and Deon Seek the Truth About a Possible New Family Member
Kristen Shaq, Married at First Sight
'MAFS' : Kirsten Expresses Concerns About Her Marriage to Shaq — and Why She Might Say No on Decision Day
Honey Boo Boo is all grown up as she attends her high school Prom
Honey Boo Boo Goes to Prom! See Alana Thompson All Glammed Up Beside Mama June Shannon
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Alleges Dad Kody Was Nearly Arrested in Utah Over Polygamous Lifestyle
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' Sneak Peek: Teresa and Melissa Get Teary Reminiscing on When They 'Were a Happy, Beautiful Family'