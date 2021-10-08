90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays on TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Sumit's Mother Proposes Moving in with Him and Jenny in The Other Way Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé's Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten have a long road ahead.

Jenny, 63, moved to India to be with Sumit, 33, but their marriage plans remain at a standstill without his parents' approval.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit's mom announces that she wants to move in with the couple to "teach" Jenny how to be more of a traditional Indian daughter-in-law before she signs off on their union.

"Marriage can't just take place right now," insists Sumit's mother Sadna. "I see what Indian brides are meant to be like, right? I will be teaching her that."

"I want for our entire family to live together," she continues during a family therapy session Sumit organized to help his parents "calm down" and try to "understand" his relationship with Jenny.

So how does Jenny feel about the proposition?

"When I hear that Sumit's parents want to move in with us, my first thought is no, and not just no, but hell no," she says in a confessional.

In her own confessional, Sadna says she wants to live with her son "because I have an attachment to him, and Sumit is very attached to me."

"We cannot let go of Sumit, absolutely not," she adds. "So we will live with him."

"They are giving me a chance to prove you deserve me, I deserve you," Sumit assures Jenny back in the therapy session, as he tells his parents he's "happy" they're giving him the opportunity.

"I'm shocked and I'm very nervous too, because my mom might be having wrong intentions to create trouble for me and Jenny, but I do think that this is a positive sign," he admits in an interview.

As seen this season, Jenny's visa was extended due to the pandemic, but the clock is still ticking when it comes to marrying Sumit in order to stay in India.