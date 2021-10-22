90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Watch Sumit's Mom Put Jenny's Cooking Skills to the Test on The Other Way

Sumit Singh's mother Sahna isn't quite sure Jenny Slatten has what it takes to be a good cook — as fans will see on Sunday's upcoming episode 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Sahna heads to the kitchen with Jenny, though she admits in a confessional she doesn't think her future daughter-in-law will "be able to learn anything" from her.

Sumit, 33, hopes this experience will allow for Sahna and Jenny, 63, to bond. "I just want Jenny and my mom cooking together because I feel like this is an opportunity for them to relive that moment which they used to have before," he says. "They [had] become very good friends in 2013 and [I'm] hoping for the same [thing to happen again]."

There is one major roadblock: Jenny doesn't speak Hindi nor is Sahna able to communicate in English. But the language barrier, Sumit says with a laugh, might actually be for "the best."

In the kitchen, Sahna tries to instruct Jenny on how to knead dough. After Jenny fails to complete the task correctly, Sahna takes over to illustrate the proper technique.

"I don't understand you, Sahna," Jenny says with a smile, while Sahna replies in Hindi, "You don't know anything. You are useless."

Ironically, Jenny remarks in a confessional that she's getting a "positive" vibe from Sahna.

"She's sincere and she's really trying to teach me how to cook this, and [is] actually enjoying herself," she adds. "I even am seeing her smile."

Back in the kitchen, Sumit's mother advises Jenny to "use [her] brain" after she touches a hot pot lid. They then laugh together.

To the cameras, Sahna says of Jenny, "She doesn't know anything."