90 Day Fiancé : Sumit Begs Parents to Accept Jenny, Reveals He Wanted to Kill Himself

Sumit has reached a breaking point with his parents.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peak at the mid-season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit, 32, confronts his mother and father about accepting his girlfriend Jenny — and slams them for forcing him into an arranged marriage.

Sumit first met Jenny, 61, online in season 1. Jenny later decided to leave her children, grandchildren and life behind in Palm Springs, California, to live with Sumit in Delhi, India. However, soon after she arrived, she learned that he was in a failing marriage, and she returned to America. This season, Sumit is working on finalizing his divorce from his first wife in addition to pleading for his parents' blessing to marry Jenny.

"How can we accept this?" Sumit's father asks in the teaser for Sunday. "The relationship is odd."

His mother then chimes in, saying, "You are only concerned about your happiness. What about your parents' happiness?"

Sumit fires back, "I got married thinking of your happiness! I listened to you and went through with an arranged marriage. You thought it'd be a good idea, but it wasn't."

"Then where did my happiness go?" Sumit continues.

His mother tearfully admits,"We didn't know that she'd turn out to be like this. We thought we'd just adjust."

Image zoom Sumit confront his mother TLC

However, Sumit reveals, "Mummy, I was dying."

"Yes, we made a mistake," his mother admits.

"Then why didn't you help me?" Sumit asks. "I had to take that step!"

"We did everything for you," his mother asserts. "We let her go."

Sumit, now visibly upset, questions: "You had to let her go? I had to take this step first!"

Image zoom Sumit and Jenny TLC

"In those 2.5 years, I had stopped sharing my thoughts with my own parents. ... You are so sad because you are so obsessed with what random people in society are saying, but because of that, I was the one who was suffering," Sumit says.

He then painfully shares that he wanted to end his life.

"I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide," Sumit says.

In a confessional interview, Sumit's father also admits to being at fault.

"The mistake was mine. I tried to make him marry. But, separating from the bad marriage and having relations with a lady more than double of his age. ... It's a different thing."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will return on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.