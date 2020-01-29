It’s the end of the road for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith.

Tiffany shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, thanking fans for following their relationship while also seeming to address Ronald’s past troubles with gambling and his criminal record.

The split comes less than seven months after Tiffany and Ronald welcomed daughter Carley Rose.

“Unfortunately I have to announce that Ronald and I will be separating,” Tiffany wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. “I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media. Thank you guys for following our story we really love each other but some things are just irreparable.”

“We both deserve much better than what we can offer at the moment,” she continued. “Lots of love from us.”

In an Instagram Story of his own, Ronald wrote, “Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I’ll be filing for divorce since in [South Africa] since she isn’t even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery,” according to E! News. Ronald appeared to have deleted the Story shortly after posting it.

Tiffany addressed his allegations that she cheated on Ronald in another slide on her Instagram Story, denying that that is true and calling her husband “a toxic person.”

“When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you they will try to manipulate the way others see you,” she wrote. “Truer words have never been spoken. I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy.”

“I never cheated that is what I am assuming is an attempt at trying to make me seem like the cause of the separation but I want you all to know I really don’t like putting all of this on social media but obviously I know our relationship is very public and I owe this to all of you,” she continued. “But that is all I will share for now. He can continue to lash out and say all the negative things he wants about me all I did was love him too much and try hard to make things work.”

Just last week, Ronald shared a series of photos on his Instagram, writing, “trully with out [sic] a doubt have the cutest ❤and most beautiful wife 🥰@tiffanyfrancosmithand blessed with 2 gorgeous kids😍 just look at them !!!!”

Tiffany and Ronald share Carley Rose, who they welcomed in July of last year, PEOPLE exclusively reported at the time. Tiffany is also mother to son Daniel.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany told PEOPLE. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!”

“When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family,” she continued. “My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth. And Ronald’s mom Ria, who was able to be on a video call as well, to see the birth of her first grandchild. I feel so much love and joy inside. Everything was perfect.”

Tiffany met Smith while on a trip to South Africa and she later moved there to be with him, which was documented on the popular TLC series. The married shortly thereafter but Tiffany moved home to have their child.