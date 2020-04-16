Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Welcomes Back Jenny and Sumit — Meet the Full Cast

90 Day Fiancé‘s hit spinoff The Other Way is returning — and so are some familiar faces.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that season 2 of the TLC series, which follows six Americans as they uproot their lives and head to foreign countries for true love, will premiere June 1. The cast includes two returning couples — Jenny and Sumit and Deavan and Jihoon — and four new couples.

In a sneak peek at the season, extreme culture shock and skeptical future in-laws are just some of the challenges facing the couples as they embark on a journey to find out if love truly knows no bounds.

Meet the season 2 cast:

Brittany, 26 (Palm Beach, Florida) and Yazan, 24 (Jordan)

Brittany and Yazan knew it was love at first sight after meeting over video chat through Yazan’s sister. Now, Brittany is moving to Jordan, but a few things stand in the way; Yazan is a devout Muslim and Brittany believes she is too independent for religion and has no plans to convert to Islam and, her provocative nature may not be accepted by Yazan’s conservative family. Additionally, Yazan’s family won’t let them move in together until they are married, which will inevitably be delayed since Brittany is holding onto a secret that could ruin everything.

Kenneth, 57 (St. Petersburg, Florida) and Armando 31, (Mexico)

After meeting through a gay father’s support group, Kenneth and Armando had an undeniable bond, despite their 26-year age difference. The two are determined to make their love last, so Kenneth is leaving everything he knows behind and moving to Mexico to start a new life with Armando and his daughter. But, Armando’s family is not accepting of his sexuality and because of this, he has yet to tell them about Kenneth.

Ariela, 28 (Princeton, New Jersey) and Biniyam, 29 (Ethiopia)

Ariela, a recent divorcee, had no plans to fall in love again this quickly. While on a soul-searching trip around the world, she met Biniyam in Ethiopia and ended up staying for a couple of months. Before returning to America, Ariela found out that she was pregnant. She decided to eventually move back to Ethiopia for the birth of their baby so that Biniyam could be present. However, the living conditions and healthcare system where Ariela will give birth and live with her new family make her and her family nervous for this big move.

Tim, 34 (Dallas, Texas) and Melyza, 29 (Colombia)

Tim was out one night when he spotted Melyza at a bar, he introduced himself and they hit it off right away. At the time, Melyza was working as an au pair and planned to leave town in a few days, but they had such a strong connection that they decided to try dating long distance with the plan of Melyza eventually moving to Texas. However, Tim did something to lose Melyza’s trust, so to prove his love for her, Tim is now moving to Colombia. Melyza’s mother also doesn’t trust Tim and thinks he has a lot to prove for her to support their relationship.

Jenny, 61 (Palm Springs, California) and Sumit, 32 (India)

After uprooting her life once for Sumit, Jenny is once again ready to move back to India for the love she believes is real. Their relationship was thrown off course last season when Jenny found out that Sumit was in an arranged marriage with someone else. After her initial shock, Jenny had no choice but to return to America with nothing but empty pockets and a broken heart. This time around, Sumit is promising that he will never lie again and that he and his wife are finally getting divorced. Jenny is heading back to India with a positive and hopeful mindset.

Deavan, 23 (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Jihoon, 29 (South Korea)

After experiencing life as a single mother, Deavan thought that she finally found the man that would be her partner for life. Deavan, her mom and her two children are now going to South Korea so that Deavan and Jihoon can finally start their life together. Upon arrival, however, it is very evident that Jihoon and Deavan have several cultural obstacles that they need to overcome, in addition to their language barrier.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Catch the first hour of the premiere early on TLC GO starting May 25.