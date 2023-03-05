'90 Day' : Rishi Says Jen Is 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him

"I want a man who's willing to move mountains for me," said Jen on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way as her fiancé Rishi Singh continued to drag his feet on telling his family about their engagement

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on March 5, 2023 10:00 PM
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Rishi Singh is finding out what happens when he lies to the two most important women in his life.

Rishi, 32, finally introduced his fiancée Jen Boecher to his family in Jaipur, India, on Sunday's episode — even though his parents were still working on finding him a wife for an arranged marriage.

"I'm so confused about everything that happened yesterday, but Rishi called me and asked me if I would still go meet his family today," said Jen, 46, in a confessional. "After sleeping on it, I've cooled down a bit and I'm ready to talk."

Following their heated exchange in last week's episode over Rishi not telling his family that he's engaged, Jen explained she was worried his family might force him into an arranged marriage if they find out about their relationship.

"I'm not saying that it will happen. Maybe everything will be fine, because I know my mom and I know my family. They don't have a bad heart. So most probably, they will not push me," said Rishi.

TLC

When asked what he would do if given the ultimatum, he assured Jen: "I will tell them I just want her or nothing. There is no other option."

"I obviously don't like the idea of Rishi's family pushing him into an arranged marriage potentially," added Jen. "But it is reassuring to have Rishi tell me he would choose me over his family."

As Jen changed into a blue dress Rishi bought her, he informed his wife-to-be that his friend Sanjeet would be joining them to meet his family for the first time so it would "be less suspicious."

"I'm going to introduce Jen as a friend. This way, they can get to know her. This is our best plan, but just a little dishonest," said Rishi in a confessional, explaining that he told his family Jen is visiting, not that she moved to Jaipur.

TLC

When Sanjeet arrived, Jen asked his opinion on the situation. "No, it's not normal," he said. "I'm damn sure they're gonna [be] suspicious, actually. I think this will [be] worse for Rishi, actually. If they will find [out], they will force him into the arranged marriage, as they are looking already."

As Rishi was caught in a lie, tensions rose once again between himself and Jen on the way to his family's home.

"Lying, even if it's a lie of omission, is a bad move," she said. "But regardless of how angry I might be, I'm still proceeding with the plan to meet Rishi's family, because we already made the commitment, and they're expecting us to come over."

In his own confessional, Rishi admitted, "I'm a little worried about Jen staying angry, and that make a bad impression on my family."

Jen's sit-down with Rishi's family appeared to be going well after they had first met briefly at his sister Priyanka's wedding. But as she continued to ask Rishi's parents about their efforts to find their son a wife, the conversation moved into uncomfortable territory for her future husband.

"Jen, just shut up your mouth," he said with a laugh in his confessional. "Don't make this kind of question, don't make things worse."

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day's Sumit and Jenny Appear to Spend Christmas with Family Members After Being Disowned

Rishi's dad informed her that "proposals do come, but they do not match" as he needs a tall, educated spouse. When Jen asked his mother if religion matters in a spouse, she said, "There's no problem with it if she has a good nature."

Rishi was then caught in another lie when his mom revealed that they'd been searching for a bride for their son for nearly two years. Rishi, however, had told Jen earlier that day it had only been a month.

"I am disgusted," she said. "They have been looking for a fiancée for him for the past two years Hello! He gained a fiancée two years ago. I have no tolerance for someone who lies to me. At this point, I am tempted to tell his family the truth.

She added, "But if I tell them, I'm actually doing his job for him. That takes a lot of responsibility off him, and I'm not about to let him off the hook. I want a man who's willing to move mountains for me. I'm not the one who's going to move mountains."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

