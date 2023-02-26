'90 Day' : Rishi Fears Being Put on 'House Arrest' by His Family, but Still Savors 'Magic' First Kiss with Jen

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Rishi still isn't ready to tell his family about Jen.

The engaged couple is keeping their love a secret — but that doesn't mean they're on the same page about it. During a tense conversation on Sunday night's episode, Jen told Rishi she's not up for pretending she's just a "friend."

While shopping for traditional Indian garments, in an attempt to sway his parents, Jen shared her true feelings with Rishi. "I was cool with it. I tried to be cool with it," she told cameras. "But at this point, it really bothers me."

Jen called Rishi out for saying his parents wouldn't let him out of the house if they learned about his secret engagement. "You're telling me your family is gonna keep you under house arrest?" she asked.

"Yeah, maybe," he said. "Maybe they will push me into a different direction, like they will try to force me to go for the arranged marriage."

Jen had a short quip back. "Good luck with that," she said. "Go for it. I'm kind of beyond caring right now."

Rishi tried to explain his duty to his family as the man of the house. "Why don't you understand this? I can't be a bad guy," he said Jen interrupted, "Really? Cause you kind of seem like an a--hole right now."

Jen and Rishi. TLC

Jen stormed out of the shop and asked Rishi to get her a car home. She even said she had no intention of going to meet his family the next day. "I don't want to meet your family anymore," she said. "Honestly, at this point, I have a visa until X date. I'll be here until then. You let me know when you want to be honest with your family about us."

If Jen did meet Rishi's family, it wouldn't be the first time. The Singh family previously met the American woman at Rishi's sister's wedding. However, the quick meeting saw introduced Jen as a "friend" again. The family has no idea Rishi and Jen have secretly been engaged for two years.

Earlier in the episode, Jen and Rishi reunited for the first time in those two years — as they were previously kept apart by COVID. Rishi met Jen outside of her new apartment and they shared a romantic moment. The pair embraced, and later, Rishi recounted their once-in-a-lifetime kiss.

"Magic just happened now," Rishi told cameras. Jen had similar thoughts. "That was a next level kiss," she said. "I was like, 'Wow, maybe he did miss me.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.