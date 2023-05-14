'90 Day' : Rishi Grieves the End of His Relationship as Jen Tells Him to 'Move On'

Even though it was clear to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jen Boecher that she and Rishi Singh were over, he refused to give up hope.

Rishi, 32, struggled with coming to terms with Jen, 48, breaking up with him during Sunday's season finale.

"Yesterday, I saw Jen and I told her my family will not accept our relationship. And now she just broke up with me. It's really hard to face, we are not anymore together," he says in the episode. "I'm heartbroken, I don't know what to do. I'm still not ready to accept it, that we are broken up."

Because he was "feeling hopeless," Rishi decided to take a trip to the temple and to get some advice from his friend and an astrologer Nitesh.

Rishi then explained that a translator had revealed to his family in Hindi that he and Jen had been engaged for three years, and that age was a concern for his disapproving family, who had intended for him to have a traditional arranged marriage and a wife who would live close to them (which Jen was never comfortable with).

"Generally in India, love marriages are difficult," Nitesh told his pal. "Your love story is too complicated."

"Look, I've been in astrology for a long time and I know that you understand horoscopes," he continued. "When you came to show me the horoscope, although I never said this directly to you, but I kept saying that it's tough for you both to get married — but really, this marriage can never happen."

Rishi affirmed that he didn't want to "give up," but Nitesh ultimately explained to him that he and Jen would "never be together."

"It's a part of our culture to listen to astrology when you finalize some big decision. Nitesh might be right that Jen and I aren't meant to be together, but I believe in love more than astrology. I'm not ready to give up," Rishi said later in a confessional. "I'll fight for us."

Later in the episode, Jen said Rishi had continued reaching out as if they were "still together," so she decided to meet up and let him know she was leaving the country for good. "It's been about a week since Rishi and I broke up. And Rishi has not been taking our breakup well," she shared. "In fact, I'm not sure he understands that it's really over."

At the meetup, he was forthright with Jen, admitting that it had been "hard to get me to accept" the split.

"With so many things against us, I need to move on and you need to move on," Jen said. "And I decided that I'm going to go back to the United States. This is the last time we're going to see each other. At this point, it's the best thing for both of us."

Jen and Rishi held hands at the table, and she told him she wanted him to be happy. "If you want this, I can do for you," he affirmed. "We spent a lot of beautiful memories. You're a beautiful person. You have a beautiful heart. That's why I [fell] in love with you. I know it's just because of the circumstances. Otherwise, here we'll be [living] together forever. "

Jen said later in a confessional: "I wanted to think that it could work, and I guess I felt that if I tried hard enough, I could make it work. But I just feel like I have no control right now, which is really hard. Then I think about the good times that we had together and the love that I had for him, and I don't regret it. I don't regret the relationship."

After a close hug goodbye, with Rishi leaning in for a kiss that landed on Jen's cheek, he watched her walk away.

"I'm feeling empty from inside, and I don't know if I will ever see Jen again," he said. "But I'm not losing the hope here. And I'll fight for our relationship still. Even if I know right now that I'll have to fight alone, I'll do whatever I can do."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.