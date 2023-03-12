'90 Day' : Rishi Is '100 Percent' Sure His Family Will Accept Jen Moving In — After He Drops an Ultimatum

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi dropped a bombshell on Jen during a conversation about their future

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 12, 2023 10:00 PM
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
Jen and Rishi. Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jen Boecher learned some startling news this week while talking to Rishi Singh about whether his family would accept her as his wife.

Sunday's episode highlighted some major contrasts between the couple, particularly when it comes to their different cultures and their expectations for married life.

With Jen, 46, in India to meet Rishi's family, she was shocked to discover they were still trying to match Rishi with other women. When Jen found out, she sat privately with Rishi, 32, to try and understand what was happening.

"Why didn't you tell me? Jen asked, pleading with Rishi to "please just be honest."

"Let's say your family finds you a match, like today, tomorrow, while I'm here. Are you going to have to go meet with her?" Jen pressed, to which Rishi responded, "No, definitely not."

Rishi tried to explain that choosing a wife was his decision to make, and his family had previously said, "If you find a girl, just tell us." But a concerned Jen responded, "Realistically, what are the chances that your family will ever accept me?"

Rishi had an answer, but it was not one that quite meshed with Jen's expectations.

"I will give them a choice... Either you go with her or I will not marry with anyone," Rishi said, confirming that he was 100 percent certain they would accept his choice of wife.

Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
rishisinghdhakar/Instagram, Jennifer Charity/Instagram

But Jen responded by letting him know she was "not satisfied with that."

In another attempt at reassuring Jen, Rishi told her that his family would accept her because they believed he was getting too old to be unmarried. He noted they would "definitely go with my choice."

When Jen asked why they were still waiting to tell his family about their relationship, Rishi explained that he needed some time to show Jen more of his culture.

The news was a bombshell that Jen was not ready for. Speaking to cameras, Jen said the pair had not previously discussed her moving in with his family, and that the expectation she would live with them was "going to be an issue."

"I knew Rishi lived with his family and had obligations to take care of the family in every way, but I thought these were things he could do from our family home or apartment," Jen shared. "I had no idea that he feels that he needs for us to continue living at the joint family home after we are married."

Sensing his partner's unease, Rishi suggested they visit one of his friend's families to see what a future living arrangement could look like. But, after speaking with the women in the household, Jen couldn't give a straight answer about whether she was prepared to take on this role in her relationship with Rishi.

"It's very hard to determine how that will work because, right now, nothing is for sure," she said.

Later, Jen confided to cameras that she was feeling "a little overwhelmed right now because this is not how I expected my life to be after marrying Rishi." Jen also mentioned that Rishi had previously applauded her independence — so the change in expectations felt dramatic.

"I guess I made the assumption that Rishi and I are on the same page," she said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

