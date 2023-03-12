'90 Day' 's Oussama Pierces Debbie's 'Dream-Like Trance' by Telling Her to Leave Morocco: 'You Lied'

Debbie and Oussama finally reunited on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but their happiness won't last forever.

A clip of next week's episode shows Oussama asking Debbie to leave Morocco in a month or two — just when she thought she was moving there forever. When Debbie clarifies, "You want me to go back to the United States?" Oussama responds, "Ah, yep."

Debbie's anger breaks through as she tells him, "You lied to me. Shame on you."

Suffice it to say, the conversation completely burst Debbie's bubble.

Before that, when her plane touched down in Morocco and the pair met face to face, they were completely in a world of their own, with Debbie describing their physical togetherness as "a magical moment I've been waiting for my whole life."

She said she felt like they'd entered a "dream-like trance," adding, "It's almost like I can't stop myself from staring at him and coming to him like a magnet. It's like a force that words can't describe."

TLC

Debbie and Oussama spent minutes staring into each other's eyes, the silence broken only by a profound thought from Oussama, who told Debbie: "The half was missing, it's getting connected now."

"Our strange connection," Debbie responded. "Only you and me know."

"Strange but beautiful," he affirmed, with Debbie replying, "You're my strange beautiful."

"I love you just for being yourself," he added.

Oussama expressed his excitement in an interview: "When Debbie come outside from the airport, image like a sun. I saw her walking and make all things around her like something does not exist. I just only see her. It's like an angel. An angel that come from the heavens to Morocco to save me."

Debbie moved to Morocco despite her son's vocal concern she was being scammed by a man 43 years younger and thousands of miles away.

Despite her children's pleas, Debbie was set on moving to Morocco to marry Oussama. She has been so confident in their love, in fact, that Debbie preemptively asked how she could nullify the prenuptial agreement if she was certain Oussama wouldn't take any of her assets in marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.