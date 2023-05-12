'90 Day' 's Oussama Says 'I Don't Love' Debbie and 'There Is No More Future' After Green Card Reveal

Debbie and Oussama are no longer together — and confirm as much on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's tell-all segment, the exes recount what led to their breakup and clarify if they still have lingering feelings of love.

The clip begins with host Shaun Robinson asking Oussama about his perspective on the split from Debbie, who is 43 years his senior.

"We break up because Debbie told me that she will move to Morocco forever. But before, we never planned this," he says.

Debbie has a quick response: "I don't know what he's been smokin'," she replies.

TLC

Later, Oussama confirms he did love Debbie — though he doesn't hold the same feelings for his ex today. "I loved her, but now, I don't love her," he explains.

As it turns out, Oussama has been "contacting her so many times" since their split, Robinson reveals.

"Just, I mean, to explain to her that, I mean, like, we have to end this, and there is no more future for us. Just to make things clear," he claims.

Though Debbie is offered support by some of her American costars, Daniele Gates's husband Yohan Geronimo sides with Oussama. Despite the fact their relationship didn't work, he urges Debbie to offer the means for Oussama to move to America regardless.

"Miss Debbie, with all due respect, get him a green card," Yohan says in Spanish. "And help a young guy get a job. I'm with Oussama. Why not? If she can help, she should help. He's a young man who wants to thrive."

Debbie. TLC

Gabriel Paboga agrees. "She could be using him to live in Morocco, but nobody acknowledges that," he says. "But I think Oussama, he messed up. She could have gave you the life that you think you could have had in the United States."

Debbie's son, Julien, will appear on the tell-all, too, the clip teases. If he'll go head to head with Oussama (who was in attendance virtually from Morocco) has yet to be seen.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.