'90 Day' 's Oussama Says 'I Don't Love' Debbie and 'There Is No More Future' After Green Card Reveal

On the upcoming tell-all, Debbie and Oussama confirmed they have not reconciled since Debbie packed her things and left Morocco, though Oussama has been incessantly trying to contact her

By
Published on May 12, 2023 09:00 AM

Debbie and Oussama are no longer together — and confirm as much on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's tell-all segment, the exes recount what led to their breakup and clarify if they still have lingering feelings of love.

The clip begins with host Shaun Robinson asking Oussama about his perspective on the split from Debbie, who is 43 years his senior.

"We break up because Debbie told me that she will move to Morocco forever. But before, we never planned this," he says.

Debbie has a quick response: "I don't know what he's been smokin'," she replies.

Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Later, Oussama confirms he did love Debbie — though he doesn't hold the same feelings for his ex today. "I loved her, but now, I don't love her," he explains.

As it turns out, Oussama has been "contacting her so many times" since their split, Robinson reveals.

"Just, I mean, to explain to her that, I mean, like, we have to end this, and there is no more future for us. Just to make things clear," he claims.

Though Debbie is offered support by some of her American costars, Daniele Gates's husband Yohan Geronimo sides with Oussama. Despite the fact their relationship didn't work, he urges Debbie to offer the means for Oussama to move to America regardless.

"Miss Debbie, with all due respect, get him a green card," Yohan says in Spanish. "And help a young guy get a job. I'm with Oussama. Why not? If she can help, she should help. He's a young man who wants to thrive."

DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
Debbie. TLC

Gabriel Paboga agrees. "She could be using him to live in Morocco, but nobody acknowledges that," he says. "But I think Oussama, he messed up. She could have gave you the life that you think you could have had in the United States."

Debbie's son, Julien, will appear on the tell-all, too, the clip teases. If he'll go head to head with Oussama (who was in attendance virtually from Morocco) has yet to be seen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Karen Duffy
Karen 'Duff' Duffy Reflects on the End of MTV News, Says Media Today Is 'Like a Snake Eating Itself'
the Jon & Kate Plus 8 former reality star Jon Gosselin posting a sentimental tribute in honor of his sextuplets' 19th birthday on Instagram.
Gosselin Sextuplets Turn 19 as Their Dad Jon Shares Throwback Pics: 'I Love You All So Much'
Engaged Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and One Giant Hug — with Fiancé David Woolley and Kids
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and a Giant Hug! — with Fiancé David Woolley and Her Kids
Jersey Shore: Angelina Asked Vinny for His Sperm Not Long Before Engagement to Vinny 2.0
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina Asked Vinny for His Sperm Not Long Before Getting Engaged to Vinny 2.0
Joseph Lee
Joseph Lee on His Evolution from Midwestern Only Child to L.A. 'Beefcake': 'I'm Full of Immense Gratitude'
HBO's "White House Plumbers" New York Premiere
Lena Headey's 'Game of Thrones' Success Made Her Wonder 'What Do I Do' After the Show Ended (Exclusive)
the full monty original series on hulu
See 'The Full Monty' Stars Make 'the Greatest Comeback' in First Trailer for New Sequel Series (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Have 'No Drama' with Kroy: 'They Want a Relationship'
Young & the Restless Lauralee Bell BTS
Lauralee Bell Celebrates 'Y&R' 50th Anniversary with Behind-the-Scenes Video: 'Cheers to Crimson Lights'
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Calls Fiancée Emmy Medders His 'Rock' in Loving Post
MAFS: Nicole Demands Answers from Chris About Their Marriage Ahead of 'Looming' Decision Day
'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Answers from Chris About Living Together — but He'd Rather 'Just Focus' on Decision Day
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
'Everyone' Around Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann 'Expects' Their Divorce to 'Get Really Bad': Source
Beverly Hills, CA - *** web embargo expires May 10th 6.49 pm pst 2023 ****EXCLUSIVE* Chase Sui's ex, Charles Melton, is seen with his arm around his new girlfriend Chloe Bennett while shopping in Beverly Hills. The Riverdale star was seen in loose parachute style pants and a long sleeved crew as he walked with his arm around the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star. Melton was briefly linked to Chase Sui after his split from his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes. Pictured: Charles Melton BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Riverdale' 's Charles Melton and 'Dave' 's Chloe Bennet Have 'Been Quietly Dating for a Few Months': Source
THE BOLD TYPE -- "The Truth Will Set you Free" Episode 414 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady -- (Photo by: Jonathan Wenk/Freeform/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Sam Page Says 'Hell Yes' to Potential 'Bold Type' Reboot and Teases His and Meghann Fahy's Idea for a Spinoff
90 Day's Gabe Shares Sweet Pic with Isabel as She Welcomes Him Home with Cake
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Isabel and Gabe Have a Sweet Reunion After Time Apart
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 407 of Never Have I Ever.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Trailer Shows Devi's New Love Triangle and 'Banging' Senior Year