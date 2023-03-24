'90 Day Fiancé' : Oussama Calls Debbie a 'Crazy Woman' as Her 'Inner Girl' Shines Through During Camel Ride

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Debbie and Oussama are having fun in Morocco — despite their recent blowout fight.

An exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode shows the couple fulfilling one of 67-year-old Debbie's lifelong dreams as they ride camels on a beach.

Debbie can't hide her excitement when a camel and horse approach their beach chairs, exclaiming, "Oh my God, I've always wanted to ride a camel!"

As she prepares to mount the animal, Debbie earnestly asks, "Do they got a seatbelt?"

To cameras, she explains her thought process: "He's big and he's thick and he's down on his knees and I'm thinking, How can I get up over him? So I'm willing myself: I am getting on this camel come hell or high water, and I'm going on a camel ride on the beach in Morocco."

TLC

Oussama, 24, is just along for the ride as Debbie enjoys the adventure. He takes the front seat on the animal, and Debbie yells, "Oh Oussama, you're so skinny to hold on to," as she grabs on tight. As Debbie screams while the camel walks, Oussama calls her a "crazy woman."

Later, he shares his perspective on the experience in a confessional interview. "Debbie, when she ride[s] the camel, I feel very, very funny and very happy," he says. "She just lets the inner girl inside of her get alive again."

He adds, "She is crazy, but this the reason why makes me love her — because I'm crazy, too."

TLC

For Debbie, the camel ride is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that she compares to a "teeter-totter ... something very unstable."

"I'm hanging on to Oussama, who is no bigger than a toothpick," she says. "I'm clinging to him for dear life, but I'm not getting off the camel, man. I'm going on my camel ride."

The joyous camel adventure is a stark difference from last week's episode. Debbie's first night in Morocco showed the couple entering a state of "reality" when Oussama told Debbie he wanted her to return to the U.S. only a month or two after relocating — a miscommunication for Debbie, who assumed her move would be permanent.

Oussama was hesitant to marry Debbie too quickly and encouraged her to spend time getting to know him before they tie the knot.

As the couple knows both emotionally and, now, physically, building a life together can be a wild, unstable ride.

TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.