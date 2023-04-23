'90 Day' 's Nicole Throws Down the Gauntlet to Convince Mahmoud to Move to America to Save Their Marriage

Nicole has even gone so far as to apply for a U.S. spousal visa for Mahmoud — even though she senses deep down that "seems like he doesn't really want" it

By
Published on April 23, 2023 10:00 PM
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiance
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Nicole Sherbiny has finally had enough.

On Sunday night's episode, she told her husband Mahmoud Sherbiny that she was ready to "leave Egypt." The conversation came as Mahmoud was doing what he could to make his wife comfortable abroad, including looking into adopting a cat to make Nicole feel more at home.

But Nicole ultimately shut down the idea, admitting she wasn't certain about her future in Egypt — or in Mahmoud's life. Naturally Mahmoud wasn't thrilled to hear this, even if he wasn't entirely surprised.

"I felt so sad, so mad," he said in an interview. "I always think our love is, like, so strong. This [is] why we work so hard to live in Egypt. Now, she decide to leave. I feel like this is exactly what I'm worried about the most."

He told Nicole, "I'm not going to hold you here, of course, if you want to leave."

Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Nicole didn't want her move back to the U.S. to be the end of their marriage. Earlier in the episode, she told her sister in law that she'd applied for Mahmoud's spousal visa — though she told cameras it "seems like he doesn't really want" it.

When she asked Mahmoud if he would leave Egypt to start a life with her back in America, he expressed concerns about his Muslim faith and whether his religious beliefs, including his modesty concerns, would be accepted in America.

"If I go to United States to be with Nicole, I'm not sure people accept me as, like, I'm Egyptian and from Middle East," he told cameras. "And I'm Muslim. Maybe it [would be] hard on me. I'm sure it's like, life there is so different."

In Nicole's mind, it would have to be beneficial for both of them. "I don't want you to do it just to make me happy," Nicole said. "I want it to be something you actually want to do."

He responded, "I'm not sure now if it's something I would love to do or not, because I don't know how life is there. I can't give an answer now."

No decisions were made as Nicole remained uncertain when she'd book a flight back to America, and Mahmoud's skepticism about building a life anywhere but Egypt seemed steadfast.

Much more concerning, Mahmoud had big-picture doubts about Nicole's commitment, telling her: "This makes me so confused because every time you decide something, you change your mind. Maybe you change your mind about me one day, too."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

