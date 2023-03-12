'90 Day' : Nicole Packs to Leave Egypt — Again — After Mahmoud Threatens to End Marriage over Hijab Argument

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Nicole is done with compromise.

On Sunday night's episode, the American woman told her Egyptian husband Mahmoud she wouldn't be wearing a hijab ever again. The news came as a giant shock to Mahmoud, who already had a problem with Nicole's clothing. "You not say, but you will do," Mahmoud responded — implying Nicole would ultimately wear a hijab again because "you promised me."

The couple fought over who would cede some ground, with Nicole calling out Mahmoud for being unwilling to respect her perspective and preferences.

"This is how I am, and I'm never going to change my mind about that, Nicole," said Mahmoud firmly.

She responded, "I'm never going to change my mind about it either."

"I think we [cannot] be together," he said.

TLC

Later in the episode, it seemed Mahmoud had resolved the argument on his own. But when he returned home hours later and asked Nicole to get ready for one of his family's nightly parties, he discovered Nicole packing her bags to once again flee the marriage and return to the U.S.

"I'm packing my s--- to leave because you told me that's what you want," said a stunned Nicole.

"I didn't say — you can stay if you want," Mahmoud responded.

Nicole was nowhere near ready to resolve things that quickly, telling Mahmoud: "You don't want me, I'm gone. I gave up everything and I came here to be with you. And now, you say you don't want me anymore because I won't wear the f---ing clothes you want? F--- you."

For Mahmoud, the entire afternoon had been a test.

"I want to see if you really want me or not," he told Nicole.

"What the f---, Mahmoud?" she asked. "I came all this way, you think I don't want you?"

Mahmoud countered that "everything you think you promised me, you never did."

Later, he explained in an interview: "I know she changed everything in her life, but I changed my mind about, like, when she [doesn't] pray much and [doesn't] wear hijab. These [are] all, like, big deals for me. This [is] why I was so clear with her when she said 'I will take off my hijab' and I said 'don't ask for more.' I'm [trying] to show her it's not OK for me.'"

Though the state of their marriage seemed uncertain at the end of the episode, a preview for next week showed Nicole attending the family party. But the disagreement was far from over as one of the major topics of conversation centered on why she entered the family's home without wearing a hijab.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.