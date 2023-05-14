'90 Day' : Nicole Suspects Mahmoud Is Unfaithful and Issues a 'Warning' on the Brink of Their Move to the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Nicole Sherbiny decided to air out all her issues with husband Mahmoud Sherbiny before their move to the U.S.

On Sunday's season finale, Nicole discussed moving to the U.S. from Egypt with Mahmoud as they committed to put their past mistakes behind them.

"I'm hoping that you can be a little less of a dictator," she told him, alluding to their many disagreements over her clothing.

Putting her hand to the middle of her upper arm, she added, "I'm not asking for much, just a little less. Maybe even in the summer I wear a shirt that would be to there."

Nicole and Mahmoud. Mahmoud El Sherbiny/Instagram

Nicole admitted there were times when she'd thought about booking a flight and leaving him behind, which she admitted was "probably not, like, the best thing to do when we're having a fight." Then she she turned it on him, asking, "But you wanna talk about what you do?"

"What I do? Just leave the room?" he asked.

She dropped a bombshell: "Or go have little chats with girls in other countries."

In a separate confessional, Nicole revealed she'd unlocked Mahmoud's phone after he stormed off following a recent fight.

"I took the liberty of looking at his phone, which is total invasion of privacy but I did find some chats from a couple of girls," she said.

"It had started as there were some TVs and she was clearly trying to sell these TVs to Mahmoud. And Mahmoud thought that she was being nice or something and so he decides he's going to chat her up," she explained. "He shouldn't be asking somebody who's selling TVs to him their age and, like, what they're doing and sending cute little emojis. I think that's weird."

TLC

And though the conversation went no farther, Mahmoud admitted the exchange was "stupid."

"One thing that I appreciated was that you admitted that you crossed a line," Nicole acknowledged. "I mean, I'm just going to move on because it was just ridiculous. It could be worse, right? Like, you could really cross some lines and it was a mistake."

"Yeah, I did a mistake and I'm sorry about that," he said.

"OK," said Nicole, "but let this just be your warning, you know — don't do that anymore, please."

She added, "Thank you, and I need to work on things too 'cause I don't want all of this junk to go with us because it's not healthy and we can't move forward to do anything."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.