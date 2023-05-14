'90 Day' : Nicole Suspects Mahmoud Is Unfaithful and Issues a 'Warning' on the Brink of Their Move to the U.S.

Though Nicole acknowledged that "people make mistakes" after finding a sketchy text on Mahmoud's phone, the misstep coupled with his "dictator" behavior seemed like a sure sign of more trouble to come

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 14, 2023 10:00 PM
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiancee
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Nicole Sherbiny decided to air out all her issues with husband Mahmoud Sherbiny before their move to the U.S.

On Sunday's season finale, Nicole discussed moving to the U.S. from Egypt with Mahmoud as they committed to put their past mistakes behind them.

"I'm hoping that you can be a little less of a dictator," she told him, alluding to their many disagreements over her clothing.

Putting her hand to the middle of her upper arm, she added, "I'm not asking for much, just a little less. Maybe even in the summer I wear a shirt that would be to there."

Mahmoud El Sherbiny
Nicole and Mahmoud. Mahmoud El Sherbiny/Instagram

Nicole admitted there were times when she'd thought about booking a flight and leaving him behind, which she admitted was "probably not, like, the best thing to do when we're having a fight." Then she she turned it on him, asking, "But you wanna talk about what you do?"

"What I do? Just leave the room?" he asked.

She dropped a bombshell: "Or go have little chats with girls in other countries."

In a separate confessional, Nicole revealed she'd unlocked Mahmoud's phone after he stormed off following a recent fight.

"I took the liberty of looking at his phone, which is total invasion of privacy but I did find some chats from a couple of girls," she said.

"It had started as there were some TVs and she was clearly trying to sell these TVs to Mahmoud. And Mahmoud thought that she was being nice or something and so he decides he's going to chat her up," she explained. "He shouldn't be asking somebody who's selling TVs to him their age and, like, what they're doing and sending cute little emojis. I think that's weird."

Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiance
TLC

And though the conversation went no farther, Mahmoud admitted the exchange was "stupid."

"One thing that I appreciated was that you admitted that you crossed a line," Nicole acknowledged. "I mean, I'm just going to move on because it was just ridiculous. It could be worse, right? Like, you could really cross some lines and it was a mistake."

"Yeah, I did a mistake and I'm sorry about that," he said.

"OK," said Nicole, "but let this just be your warning, you know — don't do that anymore, please."

She added, "Thank you, and I need to work on things too 'cause I don't want all of this junk to go with us because it's not healthy and we can't move forward to do anything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day' : Kris and Jeymi's Whirlwind Marriage Ends with a Shove out of a Car and a Declaration of 'Hate'
90 day fiance Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' Stars Are Divided Over Oussama — Did He 'Love Bomb' Debbie or Does He Truly Love Her?
Match Me Abroad: Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
'Match Me Abroad' : Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Say It's 'Weird' They Met on a Dating Show: 'It Blows Our Mind' (Exclusive)
Deidre Hall’s 5,000th episode of Days of Our Lives
Deidre Hall Reflects on 5,000 'Days of Our Lives' Episodes, Including Scorching a Church the Day of Her Son's Birth
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' 's Oussama Says 'I Don't Love' Debbie and 'There Is No More Future' After Green Card Reveal
Greys Anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy': Lucas Makes a Confession to Simone and Jo Has a New Suitor
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Diabolical, Demented, Subhuman' at Savage 'VPR' Reunion
Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'May as Well' Try Dating,' Says Katie Maloney: 'They've Blown Up Their Lives'
the Jon & Kate Plus 8 former reality star Jon Gosselin posting a sentimental tribute in honor of his sextuplets' 19th birthday on Instagram.
Gosselin Sextuplets Turn 19 as Their Dad Jon Shares Throwback Pics: 'I Love You All So Much'
Engaged Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and One Giant Hug — with Fiancé David Woolley and Kids
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and a Giant Hug! — with Fiancé David Woolley and Her Kids
Television personalities Ariana Madix (L) and Katie Maloney attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Maloney's 'Jaw Dropped' Seeing Raquel Leviss Give Ariana Madix Love Advice: 'The Most Nefarious Thing'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Husband Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7 Years Old
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'Vanderpump Rules' : Raquel Tells Ariana Her Fears About Sandoval Are 'in Your Own Head'
Caelynn Miller-Keyes Bridal Shower
Caelynn Miller-Keyes Celebrates Bridal Shower Before Wedding to Dean Unglert: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Calls Fiancée Emmy Medders His 'Rock' in Loving Post