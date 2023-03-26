'90 Day Fiancé' : Nicole Gets Physical with Mahmoud After Fights About Culture Boil Over

Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny's arguments have escalated into physical confrontations on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Sunday night's episode, Nicole shoved Mahmoud in public when he wouldn't leave her alone after a fight.

It was a surprising development because the pair had actually shared a good moment while swimming together earlier in the episode. Nicole even put aside her personal reservations and wore the full-bodied bathing suit that Mahmoud requested.

Things soured quickly, though, when he allegedly made a rude remark off camera.

"I walked up to Mahmoud and he was acting funny, and I just — I'd had enough," she told cameras. Nicole detailed that Mahmoud's remark was something similar to "like you care anyway," when she asked him what was wrong. "I don't know why he said it, but I think it was totally uncalled for," Nicole said.

The 90 Day crew's break was over quickly, as they picked up cameras fast enough to see Nicole storming out of the hotel. "I don't understand why you're doing this right now," Mahmoud said as he chased Nicole onto the street.

"Leave me the f--- alone," she responded.

What followed was a lot of swearing and failed conversation — none of which clarified to Mahmoud why Nicole wanted to be alone. "Just your whole attitude and, like, everything about you," Nicole said, later adding, "Just always picking at me and I'm tired of it.

When Mahmoud continuously grabbed Nicole's arm, she pushed back — literally. That was enough for Mahmoud. He scolded her for laying a hand on him in a public place.

"Don't do that s--- to me, okay?" he yelled back. To cameras, Mahmoud vented his disgrace. "If I had an Egyptian wife, if she did that to me, no way. No way she['s] yelling at me around people."

After parting, Nicole spent time recovering in the hotel. But Mahmoud wouldn't have her brooding in public. He requested they go home to talk. When Nicole said no, he gave an ultimatum.

"You have to choose. Do you want to go home and talk?" Mahmoud asked. When Nicole said no, he replied, "So, you want a divorce?"

Though Nicole could only say she didn't "want to be anywhere near you right now," Mahmoud confirmed there were two options — return home with him, or get divorced. "I will wait for five minute[s]. If you not come, [we're] divorced."

Nicole's response: "I don't give a f---. Whatever you want to do."

Nicole didn't appear to leave the hotel with Mahmoud — whether that means they're officially getting divorced remains to be seen.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.