'90 Day' 's Nicole Regrets Forcing Mahmoud to Introduce Her to His Friends: 'I Need to Leave'

Nicole's attempt to make friends in Egypt won't go exactly how she planned.

An exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole finally gets to meet her husband Mahmoud's friends after pushing for it — even though she has been told this kind of social interaction flies in the face of Egyptian customs.

Nicole's 'what have I gotten myself into?' moment comes during an incredibly awkward meetup.

In the preview, as Nicole sits around a dining table with a group of men, she is at a loss for questions to ask the group and admits to Mahmoud that she's "a little uncomfortable."

"I wasn't nervous at all before I got here," she says later to camera. "Now, I'm so nervous."

Mahmoud adds, "I feel like she wants to say to herself, 'What I did to myself? Why I'm here now?'"

Nicole confesses, "I just want to leave, actually."

Nevertheless, she sticks with the dinner plans. "I am feeling very shy right now, but I don't even know what's appropriate to ask because I don't want to offend anybody, or cross any cultural boundaries," Nicole says to Mahmoud at the table.

He teaches her how to say "I'm happy to have met you" to the men in their own language, and they instantly return the sentiment.

Still the whole experience is a wake up call for Nicole. "Now I know that I need to listen to my husband when he says that these things aren't normal — because he's right," she acknowledges. "It was awkward, and now I don't think we need to do that again."

But part of the reason Nicole pressed Mahmoud for the dinner was because of her growing feeling of isolation after returning to Egypt. "I really need to find a way to be myself here," she says. "Otherwise, I need to leave."

This isn't the first time Nicole and Mahmoud have clashed over their differing cultural norms. The spouses often argue about Nicole's fashion — which often breaks Muslim codes of dress.

And it's not the first time Nicole has tried — and failed — to adjust to life in Egypt. Shortly after they wed, Nicole committed to living abroad. She moved back to America after two months because their culture differences were just too prevalent.

Though the pair planned to divorce, they ended up working things out. Nicole moved to Egypt again expecting some conflict — but it seems she may be in over her head yet again.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.