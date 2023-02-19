'90 Day' : Red Flags Keep Popping Up for Nicole and Mahmoud as His Family Dubs Him a 'Little Spoiled Sweetheart'

On Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mahmoud made a tense situation worse by admitting to Nicole that he was worried she'd leave Egypt again — just moments after she arrived

By
Published on February 19, 2023 10:00 PM
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Nicole and Mahmoud are off to a poor start in Egypt.

On Sunday night's episode, after Los Angeles native Nicole arrived at the airport to meet husband Mahmoud, the pair began to argue before they even got into the car.

After a sweet embrace, the reunion turned sour when Mahmoud asked,"OK my love, can you just close your jacket please? I think your shirt is more small or something."

Nicole didn't take the suggestion well, telling him, "You're so rude."

He replied, "Later we can talk about 'I'm so rude' and this."

As Mahmoud looked on, Nicole told cameras: "I was hoping that this kind of stuff wouldn't start the minute that I landed. But it did."

Mahmoud El Sherbiny
Mahmoud El Sherbiny/Instagram

This isn't the first time Nicole and Mahmoud have argued about her clothing — in fact, Nicole and Mahmoud's disagreement over his Muslim standards (which she believes are overly strict) were a large part of the reason she moved back to the U.S. the first time she relocated to Egypt to be with her husband.

After departing Egypt the first time, Nicole asked Mahmoud for a divorce. The pair didn't go through with it, though. Nicole previously told her friends her love for Mahmoud was so strong, she didn't want to end the relationship despite their culture clashes.

Another airport conversation on Sunday's episode showed some potential broken trust between the couple based on Nicole's previous move home. "You're worried that I'm not gonna stay?" Nicole asked Mahmoud. "Yeah, sometimes," he replied. "You love to change your mind a lot."

Earlier in the episode, Mahmoud had asked for advice from his two older brothers — one of whom also married a non-Egyptian woman. They explained his marriage would take time to settle into a routine and later told cameras Mahmoud's expectations might be too high given he had never been in a relationship before marrying Nicole.

"Mahmoud is the youngest. He is our spoiled little sweetheart," his brother said, translated to English. His second brother added, "He's never had a girlfriend. Nicole is his first experience with females. So, he acted with no expertise. He was expecting a lot in a short time."

Nicole had mixed emotions about moving abroad again, sharing bluntly that she "doesn't like" Egypt. How she'll settle in — and if their immediate fight after reuniting will be resolved peacefully — has yet to be seen.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

