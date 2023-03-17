'90 Day' : Nicole Is 'Mad at Mahmoud' When His Family's Questioning Gets Too 'Personal'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Nicole's decision not to wear a hijab has upset more than just husband Mahmoud.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, when Nicole visits Mahmoud's uncle to show her sketches designs for a modest clothing line she's hoping to launch, the family expresses brief interest in her dream before focusing on Nicole's personal appearance.

Nicole had gone into the conversation hoping to make the most of her situation. Leveraging her background in style and design, she thought the fashion line might give her something in common with Mahmoud's uncle, who owns a clothing factory. However, he dismisses the sketches fairly quickly and turns the conversation to why her blonde hair is not covered.

"Of course, these clothes are not completely suitable for a Muslim woman," Mahmoud's uncle says in Arabic. "She also has to cover her hair. She has to wear a scarf."

"This is about you," another family member laughs as they point at Nicole.

Mahmoud takes the heat for Nicole's uncovered head as his family explains his husbandly duty — to educate Nicole on Islam and guide her toward what he considers acceptable choices within the context of the Muslim faith.

"I can't help but wonder why Nicole doesn't wear a scarf when she comes over?" the uncle presses.

Though Mahmoud doesn't say much, viewers know he's on the same page. The married couple fights constantly about how Nicole dresses, and their fight earlier in the day saw Nicole say she'd never wear a hijab again. Mahmoud refused to believe this.

Nicole later explains why she didn't respond to the uncle's inquiry. "I don't answer because what I really want to tell them is that religion is very personal, and it's nobody's business why I'm not wearing the veil anymore," she says. "So, I don't want to be rude."

"Beyond that, I'm mad and Mahmoud, and I don't even want to be here right now," she adds.

Earlier in the day — which was seen on last week's episode — the couple threatened to end their marriage after their brutal disagreements on cultural dress. Nicole thinks covering her body is compromise enough, but Mahmoud's faith can't allow him to stop advocating there.

The couple remains in a sort of stalemate, with neither of them wanting to compromise further. For Mahmoud, full modesty is essential. For Nicole, the freedom to express her autonomy and individuality is a non-negotiable.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.