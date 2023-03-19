'90 Day' 's Nicole Keeps a Big Secret from Mahmoud as She Admits Their Marriage Is on the 'Brink of Collapse'

Nicole kept a vital piece of information from Mahmoud on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — something so foundational she feared it might even end their marriage.

On Sunday night's episode, Nicole admitted she was questioning her religion after converting to Islam.

"I feel really, really uncomfortable because I'm having a bit of a crisis of faith," Nicole said. "Mahmoud never forced me to convert to Islam, that was my choice. But sometimes I get confused because I don't know if it's actually Islam that I'm having a crisis with — or if it's Mahmoud's rules."

Nicole's resistance to Mahmoud's expectations of her as a proper Muslim wife has shaped up to be a huge problem for their marriage.

TLC

Many of the couple's conflicts stem from their clashing ideas around what constitutes modesty on Nicole's part. Nicole covers her body, but the clothing she chooses is still too tight for Mahmoud. On top of that, Nicole has quietly made the personal decision never to wear a hijab ever again.

"I still don't know how to tell Mahmoud that I'm questioning my faith and whether or not it's right for me," she admitted. "I think it would jeopardize our relationship. It's already teetering on the brink of collapse, and I feel like my marriage would be over."

Faith — and Nicole's dress — was behind their most recent blowout fight. Mahmoud even threatened to end their marriage.

Despite the argument, Nicole visited with Mahmoud's family only to be questioned again about her choices.

"I can't help but wonder why Nicole doesn't wear a scarf when she comes over?" asked Mahmoud's uncle in the middle of a conversation when Nicole, who has a background in fashion, was hoping to find common ground by showing them a line of modest clothing she had sketched out.

Other family members laughed and pointed at Nicole, telling Mahmoud it was his responsibility to educate Nicole on the Islam and get her toward a hijab again.

"Step by step," they encouraged him. "But she has to be convinced. She has to wear it, but first, she has to like it."

Still, his uncle said firmly, "You have to teach her what's right and wrong."

Mahmoud attempted to translate his family's guidance to Nicole, but she struggled to be receptive after feeling like she'd compromised so much already.

In a confessional interview, Nicole explained why she was sticking to her own principles. "I don't answer because what I really want to tell them is that religion is very personal, and it's nobody's business why I'm not wearing the veil anymore," she said. "So, I don't want to be rude."

But she added, "I'm mad and Mahmoud, and I don't even want to be here right now."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.