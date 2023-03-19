'90 Day' 's Nicole Keeps a Big Secret from Mahmoud as She Admits Their Marriage Is on the 'Brink of Collapse'

Nicole is questioning her Muslim faith after she converted to Islam — but won't tell husband Mahmoud as they fight about her modesty

By
Published on March 19, 2023 10:00 PM
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
Photo: Mahmoud El Sherbiny/Instagram

Nicole kept a vital piece of information from Mahmoud on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — something so foundational she feared it might even end their marriage.

On Sunday night's episode, Nicole admitted she was questioning her religion after converting to Islam.

"I feel really, really uncomfortable because I'm having a bit of a crisis of faith," Nicole said. "Mahmoud never forced me to convert to Islam, that was my choice. But sometimes I get confused because I don't know if it's actually Islam that I'm having a crisis with — or if it's Mahmoud's rules."

Nicole's resistance to Mahmoud's expectations of her as a proper Muslim wife has shaped up to be a huge problem for their marriage.

Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Many of the couple's conflicts stem from their clashing ideas around what constitutes modesty on Nicole's part. Nicole covers her body, but the clothing she chooses is still too tight for Mahmoud. On top of that, Nicole has quietly made the personal decision never to wear a hijab ever again.

"I still don't know how to tell Mahmoud that I'm questioning my faith and whether or not it's right for me," she admitted. "I think it would jeopardize our relationship. It's already teetering on the brink of collapse, and I feel like my marriage would be over."

Faith — and Nicole's dress — was behind their most recent blowout fight. Mahmoud even threatened to end their marriage.

Despite the argument, Nicole visited with Mahmoud's family only to be questioned again about her choices.

"I can't help but wonder why Nicole doesn't wear a scarf when she comes over?" asked Mahmoud's uncle in the middle of a conversation when Nicole, who has a background in fashion, was hoping to find common ground by showing them a line of modest clothing she had sketched out.

Other family members laughed and pointed at Nicole, telling Mahmoud it was his responsibility to educate Nicole on the Islam and get her toward a hijab again.

"Step by step," they encouraged him. "But she has to be convinced. She has to wear it, but first, she has to like it."

Still, his uncle said firmly, "You have to teach her what's right and wrong."

Mahmoud attempted to translate his family's guidance to Nicole, but she struggled to be receptive after feeling like she'd compromised so much already.

In a confessional interview, Nicole explained why she was sticking to her own principles. "I don't answer because what I really want to tell them is that religion is very personal, and it's nobody's business why I'm not wearing the veil anymore," she said. "So, I don't want to be rude."

But she added, "I'm mad and Mahmoud, and I don't even want to be here right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Jen, Rishi, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Jen Plagued by Doubt After Rishi Sent Sexy Pic to Another Woman and Visa Issues Doom Her Time in India
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day' : Jeymi's Pals Fear Another 'Disappearance' by Kris, Call Trip to America a 'Sign' to Scrap the Wedding
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' 's Debbie Wants to 'Wring' Oussama's Neck over Seeming Rejection: 'I Hurt My Kids' and 'Moved Mountains'
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' : Isabel's 'Super Religious' Father Calls Gabe Her 'Ideal Partner' — Before Learning He's Trans
QUEENS COURT -- "Court Adjourns" Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tamar Braxton, JR -- (Photo by: Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK)
Tamar Braxton Celebrates 'Life Partner' Fiancé Jeremy 'JR' Robinson While Marking 46th Birthday
Sister Wives’ Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn’s Birthday with High Tea: ‘I’m So Proud’
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Celebrates Daughter Aspyn's Birthday with High Tea: 'I'm So Proud'
Servant, Season 4, Episode 10; Nell Tiger Free in "Servant," now streaming on Apple TV+.
'Servant' Series Finale: How the M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Ends with an Emotional Twist
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Nicole Is 'Mad at Mahmoud' When His Family's Questioning Gets Too 'Personal'
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” - Catherine returns to Grey Sloan for a surgical case that makes Lucas and Blue queasy. Amelia treats a possible cancer patient with a family that’s a little too supportive. Owen takes his medical future into his own hands, much to Teddy’s surprise. THURSDAY, MARCH 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) JAKE BORELLI, DEBBIE ALLEN, PAMELA SHAFER
'Grey's Anatomy' : Katherine Avery Reveals Her Secret as Owen Makes a Decision about His Future in Medicine
Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Women Slam Raquel as a 'Liability' Who's 'Only Interested in Men Her Friends Are Married to'
THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Damar Hamlin and host Nick Cannon in the “Sesame Street Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX
Damar Hamlin Stops by 'The Masked Singer' on 'Sesame Street' Night and the Judges Make 2 Correct Guesses
Sister Wives Star Gwendlyn's Fiancée Says Kody Doesn’t Know How to 'Respectfully Talk' with Family Members
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Announces Plans to Change Her Last Name After Getting Married
TV Personality Teresa Guidice visits People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images); Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Learns 'Moving On' Is Her 'Only' Option with Brother Joe Gorga After 6 Months of Therapy
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner
Janelle Brown Introduces Son Hunter's 'Girl' Audrey During Family Dinner: 'Bright Spot in the Day'
Airris and Jasmine
Why 'Married at First Sight' 's Airris Wants to Wait Until Decision Day to Have Sex with Wife Jasmine
JESSE PALMER
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer Admits the Franchise Has 'Done a Very Poor Job' of 'Addressing Serious Topics'