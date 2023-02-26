'90 Day' : Nicole Finds Return to Life with Mahmoud and His Mom 'Super Overwhelming'

Nicole's first night back in Egypt featured a family party — that's a nightly routine at her new apartment

By
Published on February 26, 2023 10:00 PM
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
Photo: TLC

It's safe to say 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Nicole isn't thrilled to be back in Egypt with Mahmoud.

After an airport argument upon her arrival, Nicole arrived at her new home — his mother's house. Without a minute to talk about their disagreement, she was carted into a family party. Apparently, it's an everyday occurrence.

"Sometimes it sounds like there are 700 people in your apartment," Nicole told Mahmoud on Sunday night's episode. She processed the fact that she'd be moving in with not just Mahmoud, but also his social butterfly mom.

"They're all so kind and loving and wonderful, but I just need a little more space where I can be myself," Nicole told cameras of the extended family, who come over every day with at least six children.

Mahmoud El Sherbiny
Mahmoud El Sherbiny/Instagram

Later, as the chaos of a family party bumped in the other room, Nicole added, "After a long day, it can be extremely overwhelming for me — a person who is very introverted and used to living alone and in a quiet environment — to have really loud all of the time. The kids are talking, the adults are talking, they're all just talking," she said.

As they retreated to their own bedroom, Nicole and Mahmoud were anything but affectionate. Nicole reminded Mahmoud that she's an introvert, and the constant presence of his family members was already beginning to drain her.

"I'm happy we're trying to make this work and everything, but you know that Egypt is super overwhelming for me," she told Mahmoud.

He responded, "I know it's too much for you, but I need you to handle that more." When Nicole suggested they find their own apartment, Mahmoud said, "You just need [to] live here," later adding, "for a while, see what life [is really] like here."

The couple did have their own apartment once — right after they got married. According to Mahmoud, Nicole stayed in Egypt "one or two months" before she decided to move back to America.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

