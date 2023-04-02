'90 Day' : Nicole Agrees to a 'Truce' After a Surprise Ally Helps Her Patch Up Marriage to 'Stupid Guy' Mahmoud

Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny's marriage nearly ended on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Their blowout argument from last week's episode carried on with a devastating conclusion: Nicole and Mahmoud just don't work.

"Let me have a little freedom," Nicole told her husband.

"You have more freedom than any wife I could have," Mahmoud replied.

They determined their cultures are just too different to make their relationship worthwhile. "Everything you've done, you've now broke," Mahmoud said of Nicole refusing some Egyptian traditions, like wearing modest clothing and a hijab.

"I wanna go, I want to get my stuff, and I want to get the f— back to the country that I actually want to live in," Nicole said.

Nicole was ready to pack her bags — and Mahmoud was happy to drive her to the airport — when his brother, Ahmed, stepped in to smooth out the mess. He encouraged Mahmoud to apologize and consider that Nicole is always right, even when Mahmoud feels differently.

"Say hi to thy wife, stupid guy," Ahmed said lightheartedly as he watched the couple attempt to patch things up.

The only reason Nicole was willing to have the conversation was because Ahmed showed his support. "You are one of our family," the brother told Nicole. "Not just a foreigner. You['ve] now become sister."

Nicole told cameras the moment was "meaningful." She added, "It feels like I really had an ally."

Nicole and Mahmoud. Mahmoud El Sherbiny/Instagram

The conversation with a third party helped the couple get back on track. At least for now, Nicole committed to staying in Egypt and giving things a shot. They identified their biggest problem isn't just their ongoing culture clashes, but the way they choose to communicate about them.

"We just need to drop the fight and just forget about it for the night because I'm still too emotional," Nicole told cameras. "I don't know what's gonna come up tomorrow. I just don't know what the future holds. I just know I'm exhausted. It's just enough — just call a truce."

As they temporarily pushed the argument aside, Nicole and Mahmoud visited for coffee with his brother and his wife, who secretly admitted to Nicole she also "hates" wearing a hijab.

A preview for next week's episode shows even more confiding as Nicole makes a new friend — one Mahmoud isn't keen on her keeping around.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.