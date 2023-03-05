'90 Day' : Debbie Jets to Morocco to Be with Oussama, 24, Who Her Son Says 'Stole Our Mom from Us'

On Sunday's, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Debbie was ready to make a big leap for love — no matter how intensely her children objected.

This week's episode gave fans their first glimpse of Debbie's boyfriend Oussama and his life in Khemisset, Morocco. He enjoys skateboarding, even showing off his skills at the start of his introduction segment. He is a lover of art and poetry. He is also very passionate about his hometown.

"When someone I meet ask me about Khemisset, I told them, 'If you want to die, go to die there,'" said the 24-year-old.

Oussama feels very "comfortable" around cats, admitting he "sometimes" prefers felines to humans while describing himself as "a loner." And though he helps out around his family's small farm, he doesn't have an actual job.

Oussama had not been looking for love prior to connecting with Debbie, 67 — in fact, he "wanted to be alone." But he still prayed for "someone who can understand me or who can love me truly as I am," he explained.

"I know that Debbie is very older than me. But I believe age is a number, and the soul never grow. And if there is a feeling or something between two persons, it's between the souls, it's not the bodies," he continued. "Debbie has that young spirit, and we understand each other. I think that she's my woman I want to stay with."

But Oussama admitted that not everything was perfect between the two. "In the past, in the social media, we would have fights. She gets emotional, block me in Facebook, we broke up," he revealed. "We take, like, one week, five days, and after we talk and we fix. It's happened to us always before."

Oussama was "excited" for Debbie to visit him in Morocco, but he wanted to get to know her more and admitted to not being "ready to marry her" — a hesitation he hadn't yet told Debbie.

TLC

Meanwhile, as Debbie prepared to travel to Morocco, her son Julian remained unsupportive of her decision, saying in a confessional that he believed his mother was making a "horrible decision."

"She's not thinking like a normal person," he said. "She's so infatuated with this fairy tale and someone loving her and someone showing her attention that she's willing to go around the world to get it."

On their way to the airport, Debbie expressed how "excited" she was to begin her next chapter abroad with Oussama. But Julian was quick to voice his disapproval.

Debbie's daughter Sandy, who called during the ride to the airport, also made it clear she didn't think her mother was "making a good decision."

"You're very strong-willed, so you're just gonna do what you wanna do," Sandy said. "Even though we don't want you to. Even though we're advising otherwise."

While Debbie appreciated her children's concerns, she said she wished they "had more faith" in her choices.

"Leaving the United States, it's a mixture of emotions," she explained in a confessional. "When Sandy and Julian express their doubts and concerns, naturally, some of that seeps into the crack of my soul. Those scary parts. We're afraid of rejection, but I'm flying to Morocco and I'm getting married. I want that happily ever after. This is what it takes and I've got to be courageous."

Upon escorting his mother into the airport, Julian said what she was doing was "not cool" and that he was "scared" of what could potentially happen. "I'm scared you're going to get hurt, I'm scared something bad might happen," he said, later telling cameras that Oussama "stole our mom from us."

And while Debbie assured her son "nothing bad's gonna happen," she still expressed her dissatisfaction with Julian not being "happy" for her. Julian countered, "In a different situation, I'd be super ecstatic for you. But it just to me doesn't add up right. He's young, mom."

Before hugging goodbye, Debbie assured her son that she would be "safe" and reiterated that her mind was "made up."

"I know my family doesn't support my move to Morocco or my relationship with Oussama or my plans to marry him. And I admit, it's extremely risky," she later told the cameras. "But I am motivated by love and determination that this is going to be a good thing for the rest of my life."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.