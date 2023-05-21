'90 Day' : Mahmoud Storms Off Tell-All amid Accusations He's 'Forcing' Religion on a Crying Nicole

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabe did not hold back his criticism of Mahmoud's modesty demands or view on future children with Nicole

By
Published on May 21, 2023 10:01 PM
90 day Gabe, Mahmoud and Nicole
Photo: Nicole Sherbiny/instagram, Gabriel Pabon/instagram

Mahmoud Sherbiny lost his cool on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The Egyptian man stormed off set when Gabe Paboga questioned the intentions behind his Muslim religion — in what became one of the largest culture clashes this season of the TLC show has seen. The conversation turned to the idea of "forcing" religion both on his wife, Nicole Sherbiny, and on any future kids they welcome.

Gabe, who is transgender, spoke from a place of personal experience — noting some members of his family are also Muslim. The difference, he said, was that kids in Gabe's family have not been "forced" into a religion of their parents' choosing. He questioned how Mahmoud would enforce his beliefs — not only in his marriage to Nicole, but also with their future kids.

"He said, 'I'll let my child choose, of course they're gonna be Muslim,'" Gabe said. "It's like — choose what?"

Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

The line of questioning sparked fury from Mahmoud, who stepped away in a torrent of expletives.

Nicole, who was on the studio set with Gabe, stepped out to FaceTime her long distance husband. "He's not allowed to talk about how my f---ing family will be," Mahmoud said on the call with Nicole.

It was then Nicole broke down in tears. She encouraged Mahmoud to express his beliefs, but he continued. "F---ing looks me bad, looks my country bad, looks my religion bad," Mahmoud said. Nicole responded calmly, "I want you to help them understand."

To soothe his crying wife, Mahmoud agreed to return to film — and attempted to settle things with Gabe. He made an additional point — that it's "not my business" how Gabe raises his own kids, and it's "not his business" how Mahmoud might raise his.

Gabe had previously expressed concerns about his relationship with Nicole, which he wasn't afraid to say to Nicole's face. In last week's episode, Gabe questioned her modesty, which has increased in consideration of Mahmoud's beliefs. Nicole opted to wear a one-sleeved dress this time — something Mahmoud admitted wasn't his choice. However, clothing has been a constant argument for the couple.

Mahmoud returned to the screen to confront Gabe and, shockingly, everyone involved apologized. Still, Gabe rolled his eyes when Mahmoud said it's a parent's choice what religion they teach their children — as Gabe seems to hold the opinion that religion, or lack of one, should be a personal choice later in life.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

