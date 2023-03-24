'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Shares Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Soul' Nicole: 'You're the Best Thing'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Mahmoud is celebrating his wife Nicole on her 40th birthday.

On Thursday, the TLC star marked the milestone birthday with a sweet social media tribute to his wife.

"You're the best thing [to] ever happened to me," Mahmoud shared alongside a photo of him and his wife smiling. "I love you more than anything. With age some people tend to lose their charm but you become charming wiser and more fun to spend time with."

"You are a beautiful soul and I am glad to make me a part of your life on this earth," he added. "I wish you a very happy birthday and hope that more fun, and joy comes to your life 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉"

The social media tribute comes as the couple continues to butt heads on the TLC series over Nicole's resistance to Mahmoud's expectations of her as a proper Muslim wife.

Many of the couple's conflicts stem from their clashing ideas around what constitutes modesty on Nicole's part. Nicole covers her body, but the clothing she chooses is still too tight for Mahmoud. On top of that, Nicole has quietly made the personal decision never to wear a hijab ever again.

"I still don't know how to tell Mahmoud that I'm questioning my faith and whether or not it's right for me," Nicole admitted on Sunday's episode. "I think it would jeopardize our relationship. It's already teetering on the brink of collapse, and I feel like my marriage would be over."

Despite the argument, Nicole visited with Mahmoud's family only to be questioned again about her choices.

"I can't help but wonder why Nicole doesn't wear a scarf when she comes over?" asked Mahmoud's uncle in the middle of a conversation when Nicole, who has a background in fashion, was hoping to find common ground by showing them a line of modest clothing she had sketched out.

Other family members laughed and pointed at Nicole, telling Mahmoud it was his responsibility to educate Nicole on Islam and get her to wear a hijab again.

"Step by step," they encouraged him. "But she has to be convinced. She has to wear it, but first, she has to like it."

In a confessional interview, Nicole explained why she was sticking to her own principles. "I don't answer because what I really want to tell them is that religion is very personal, and it's nobody's business why I'm not wearing the veil anymore," she said. "So, I don't want to be rude."

But she added, "I'm mad and Mahmoud, and I don't even want to be here right now."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.