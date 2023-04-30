'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Considers a Life in America — but His Peacemaker Brother Warns He'll 'Feel out of Place'

Mahmoud's brother, Ahmed, helped smooth Nicole's issues with her husband — but he didn't predict their next step would be moving abroad

By
Published on April 30, 2023 10:00 PM
Mahmoud and his brother, 90 Day 90 Day Fiancé
Photo: TLC

Mahmoud Sherbiny was on the brink of a big life change on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Sunday's episode, the Egyptian man admitted he was considering a move to America to be with his wife Nicole Sherbiny. Mahmoud explained in a heart-to-heart with his brother, Ahmed, why he had suddenly opened his mind to relocating after seeing Nicole attempt (and fail) twice to live in Egypt twice.

"She can't adjust to life here," Mahmoud said of his ongoing cultural and religious clashes with his wife.

"So she is leaving for sure?" Ahmed asked. "That's her plan?"

Mahmoud confirmed that Nicole had set her sights on returning home — with or without him.

"At first I was upset she changes her mind so suddenly," Mahmoud said. "But then when I thought it over, since she has been trying to adapt to life here for the past four years, I thought to myself, I should at least try."

Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Though Mahmoud could see some benefit to starting over in a new country, his brother wasn't so sure.

"It is certainly your call, ultimately," Ahmed conceded. "There are things you need to think about, though. You will miss people. You will not feel home. You will feel out of place. I am not telling you this to tell her no, but to prepare yourself for what's coming."

Ahmed later told cameras separately: "I know they love each other, but I don't think Mahmoud should move to America."

In a confessional, Mahmoud shared more of his thoughts on moving to the U.S. "Nicole tried so hard to be with me in Egypt," he said. "Now, when I have chance to move to the United States, I would be [an] awful person if I said 'Oh, no, I'm not going to move.' It would be like, selfish thing."

Mahmoud and Nicole spoke openly about the idea of America last week. When he brought his wife to buy a cat as companionship, she dropped the bomb that she'd rather return to the States. Mahmoud wasn't expecting such a change of course, and responded with honesty.

"I felt so sad, so mad," he said in a confessional. "I always think our love is, like, so strong. This [is] why we work so hard to live in Egypt. Now, she decide to leave. I feel like this is exactly what I'm worried about the most."

His biggest concern was whether American people would accept his conservative Muslim beliefs. "If I go to United States to be with Nicole, I'm not sure people accept me as, like, I'm Egyptian and from Middle East," he told cameras. "And I'm Muslim. Maybe it [would be] hard on me. I'm sure it's like, life there is so different."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

