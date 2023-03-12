'90 Day' : Kris Has Felt 'Overwhelmed by Neediness' from Jeymi and Leaves Fiancée 'Hurt' by Postponing Wedding'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera won't be walking down the aisle any time soon.

The couple intended to wed just nine days after meeting in person, but an obligation back in America is changing all of their plans.

On Sunday night's episode, Kris learned she was needed back in America for a court date — which had to do with a man who stole her $50,000 motorcycle. The problem? The court date happened to conflict with Kris and Jeymi's wedding.

When Kris broke the news, Jeymi was heartbroken, telling her fiancée: "I'm hurt right now. I'm so hurt. I don't know what to say."

Jeymi later added in a confessional interview: "I'm worried, sad and hopeless. It hurts to know that she has to leave so quick."

Jeymi explained how Kris leaving — just a few days after moving to Colombia — was opening old wounds. In previous episodes, Jeymi recounted when Kris ghosted her before her 30th birthday. The silence from Kris led Jeymi to meet someone new online — something that eventually severed trust when Kris returned.

"I'll tell you, I understand," she told Kris. "I need you [to] understand me. Everything repeat again for my birthday."

She expanded to cameras: "Eight months ago, Kris was supposed to come see my for my birthday, but she got cold feet. She disappeared for one month. She no tell me nothing, and I think maybe the relationship is over."

TLC

Kris owned up to ghosting Jeymi, too, and cited her own frustrations in the relationship. "I ghosted Jeymi on her birthday," she admitted. "I became overwhelmed with her neediness, and I ghosted her. But, at this point, I've left my children behind, I've left my mother, I've left everything behind to be here. I can't possibly do anything else to show Jeymi that I'm 100 percent committed to our relationship."

Jeymi tearfully told cameras why she's upset with "unpredictable" Kris. "For her to tell me right now that she needs to leave, I feel like she's not coming back," she said.

Later in the episode, Kris's return to America seemed uncertain entirely when she faced an onset of serious pain. Kris's former broken neck caused spinal issues that left her bedridden — and a doctor came to the home to examine her. As Kris winced in pain, Jeymi cried from feeling helpless as her fiancée writhed in bed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.