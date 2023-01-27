'90 Day' : Kris Plans to Marry Girlfriend Jeymi — Whom She's Never Met — 9 Days After Moving to Colombia

Kris has been in a virtual relationship with her Colombian girlfriend Jeymi for one year, and they're about to meet in person for the first time — then get married almost immediately after!

In an exclusive sneak peek at the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premiere, one of the TLC show's newest stars shares a bit of why she's leaving home to start a new life with Jeymi.

"We both wanted to get married as soon as possible, and this was the first date the venue had," says Kris, 40, about why the couple decided to tie the knot only nine days after actually seeing each other in real life.

Kris continues, "I'm not nervous at all about doing what everybody else thinks is crazy."

TLC

As she packs her things to move across the world for love, Kris explains how her relationship with Jeymi, 30, is also a huge personal accomplishment — not just a romantic story.

"I've waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female," Kris says. "I don't want to wait any longer. So, I have decided to move to Bogotá."

In America, Kris lives in her mom's home with her two kids, Starr, 23, and Dayne, 18. They visit with their mother as she lines up trinkets, cake pans and other personal items for a garage sale.

TLC

She confirmed her two children are in support of her relationship with Jeymi — but have a few hesitations, particularly about Kris moving across the world.

"I do worry about you being over there," Starr says, as Dayne concedes the rush to the altar is "definitely gonna be wild."

"Not something I'd do," admits Starr.

TLC

Kris has her sights set on her own future, though — regardless of what her kids think. "I got pregnant at 16," she says. "The very first time I had an intimate relationship. I've lived for my children, but now it's time for me to have my own life."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.