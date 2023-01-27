'90 Day' : Kris Plans to Marry Girlfriend Jeymi — Whom She's Never Met — 9 Days After Moving to Colombia

"I've waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female," Kris says in a preview of Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

By
Published on January 27, 2023 09:00 AM

Kris has been in a virtual relationship with her Colombian girlfriend Jeymi for one year, and they're about to meet in person for the first time — then get married almost immediately after!

In an exclusive sneak peek at the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premiere, one of the TLC show's newest stars shares a bit of why she's leaving home to start a new life with Jeymi.

"We both wanted to get married as soon as possible, and this was the first date the venue had," says Kris, 40, about why the couple decided to tie the knot only nine days after actually seeing each other in real life.

Kris continues, "I'm not nervous at all about doing what everybody else thinks is crazy."

90 Day: Kris Moves to Columbia Without Meeting Jeymi to Pursue First ‘Openly’ Lesbian Relationship
TLC

As she packs her things to move across the world for love, Kris explains how her relationship with Jeymi, 30, is also a huge personal accomplishment — not just a romantic story.

"I've waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female," Kris says. "I don't want to wait any longer. So, I have decided to move to Bogotá."

In America, Kris lives in her mom's home with her two kids, Starr, 23, and Dayne, 18. They visit with their mother as she lines up trinkets, cake pans and other personal items for a garage sale.

Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

She confirmed her two children are in support of her relationship with Jeymi — but have a few hesitations, particularly about Kris moving across the world.

"I do worry about you being over there," Starr says, as Dayne concedes the rush to the altar is "definitely gonna be wild."

"Not something I'd do," admits Starr.

90 Day: Kris Moves to Columbia Without Meeting Jeymi to Pursue First ‘Openly’ Lesbian Relationship
TLC

Kris has her sights set on her own future, though — regardless of what her kids think. "I got pregnant at 16," she says. "The very first time I had an intimate relationship. I've lived for my children, but now it's time for me to have my own life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day: The Other Way' Season 4 Features Coming Out Story, 43-Year Age Gap and 'Surreal' Life Changes
90 Day Fiancé: Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
'90 Day' 's Yara Bands Together with Jovi's Mom to Deny Him a Second Child: 'We're Not in That Position'
ed brown
Ed's Antics on '90 Day' Tell-All Rile Jovi and Cause Mild-Mannered Jenny to Erupt: 'Who Do You Think You Are?'
Angela, Jenny, Ed, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 7: Which Couples Are Still Together After an Explosive Tell-All?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Darcey Silva attends The Points Guy Awards at Terminal 5 on December 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy)
'90 Day' 's Darcey Silva Says Her Relationships with Exes Georgi and Jesse 'Are in the Past for a Reason'
90 Day's Usman Shows Support for Ex Kim Menzies After Death of Her Sister: 'Be Strong'
'90 Day' 's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Supports Ex Kim Menzies After Her Sister's Death: 'Be Strong'
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Liz Calls Couch Surfing 'My Very Last Straw' as Ed Defends Living Apart from Fiancée
90 day Fiancé - Liz
'90 Day' 'Fiancé' 's Liz Walks Out on Ed After Argument over Her Job: 'I Don't Deserve the Drama'
David & Annie After the 90 Days
'90 Day Fiancé' 's David Toborowsky Plans to Become a Monk with Support of Wife Annie
90 Day Bares All Liz and Big Ed
'90 Day' : Ed Claims Liz 'Pressured' Him to Marry and Insists He 'Can't Give an Answer' on Wedding
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Share New Family Photos, Road to Baby No. 3 — See the Clip!
'90 Day' 's Loren and Alexei Consider Moving to Israel — but Not If Her Family Has Anything to Say About It 
90 Day's Kim Rejects Usman's Mom's Demand He Marry Another Woman First: 'Not Gonna Be Anybody's Second'
'90 Day' 's Kim Returns Usman's Engagement Ring After Adoption Argument: 'I'm Done Here'
Kimberly Dawn and Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar from 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Usman and Kim End 'Toxic and Unhealthy' Relationship: 'We'll Never Have Peace'
90 Day’s Jovi Asks Yara to Have a Second Child as a Way to Fix Their Marital Problems: So ‘You Can Control Me?
'90 Day' 's Yara Bristles at Jovi Wanting to Fix Marriage with a Second Child If It Means He'll 'Control Me More'
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit
'90 Day Fiancé' : Sumit Plans on Kids — but Hasn't Discussed It with 63-Year-Old Wife Jenny
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' : Michael Packs Up and Tells Angela to 'Marry' Billy When She Refuses to Cancel Canada Trip