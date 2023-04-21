'90 Day Fiancé' : Kris's Mom Says Jeymi Treats Her Daughter Like a 'Sugar Mama' amid Kris's Extended Absence

Kris has been in America for three months and sent Jeymi all of the money she's made — so her mom is skeptical of the "marriage between two drama queens"

By
Published on April 21, 2023 09:00 AM

If mother knows best then Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera's relationship may not hold on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode shows a heart to heart between Kris and her American mom as Kris continues to spend months away from her new wife. Though Kris is working to send money to Jeymi in Colombia, Jeymi sees Kris' absence as a lack of love.

To Kris's mom, though, the whole situation is beginning to look like a red flag. "I just don't know about this marriage between two drama queens," the mom jokes.

Kris agrees, and emphasizes her viewpoint on her current distance from Jeymi. "I want to be there, but I want to be able to pay the bills, and she won't be realistic to the financial aspect of it."

Kris's mother steps in with a perspective that Jeymi may not want to hear.

"As your mama, I'm very doubtful about some things. She was working before, and when she got the more expensive apartment, she said that she would go to work so that you could pay for that. So then, Jeymi hasn't worked since she got married, has she?" she asks.

Kris then notes, "The last time I sent her $1,000 she was mad because it wasn't enough to pay all the bills, and pay for her gym membership. She was gonna sell my necklace that has my locket with my dad's ashes in it."

To put things bluntly, Kris's mom states, "You're a sugar mama."

"It's really disturbing, because this could go on forever," the mom adds.

On last week's episode, Kris and Jeymi argued over Zoom when Kris's two-week trip to America turned into three months. "The money is more important [than our relationship]. OK, no problem," Jeymi told Kris.

Kris shot back. "The money? You eating and you having a roof over your head, and you're talking about money is more important to me? If money was important to me, I would be spending the money on myself. I spend every dime sending money to you."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

