'90 Day' : Kris and Jeymi's Honeymoon Phase Seems Over Before It Begins When Kris Leaves Colombia Post-Wedding

Before Kris's disappearing act, the newlyweds managed to get in a little time together as they looked into launching a zombie- and weapon-themed food truck

By
Published on April 9, 2023 10:00 PM
Kris leaves Jeymi for America, 90 Day Fiancé
Photo: TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera barely had a moment of post-wedding bliss.

On Sunday night's episode, Kris packed her bags to head back to the U.S. just one month after she moved there for good. In Kris's mind, it wouldn't be forever — in fact, she told Jeymi it would be "two weeks" tops.

Kris said she was having trouble with her bank and needed to refill her narcolepsy medication — which was why a trip to America was necessary. Jeymi had concerns, though, particularly with the fact that Kris hadn't booked a return ticket to Colombia.

She dropped her bride at the airport with no idea of when Kris would actually return.

"I understand the situation, but I feel very sad," Jeymi told cameras. Later in the car, she told Kris she must return — or else. "You no come back, I'll sell all your clothes and your s---," Jeymi said. Though Kris laughed, Jeymi did not. "It's not funny, not to me."

Kris leaves Jeymi for America, 90 Day Fiancé
TLC

Jeymi tearfully returned home without Kris — and without any security about her future with her new wife.

Next week's preview showed major turmoil to come, with Kris still in America and Jeymi crying that a month had passed without Kris contacting her on FaceTime.

Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Earlier in the episode when Kris was still in Colombia, the pair enjoyed happier times — and, ironically, were looking ahead to a future together — as they did a little reconnaissance into starting a business.

As Kris and Jeymi toured a few different food trucks, they fell in love with a former school bus that had been converted to include a kitchen and dining area. Kris was head-over-heels for the theme, too, which sported a zombie emerging from the top of the bus — and plenty of "weapons" inside.

But the apocalyptic bus was a whopping $20,000 as compared to the other $10,000 options, so the couple decided to sleep on it. And Kris brought up a reasonable point — they should decide what kind of food to sell before they commit to buying a food truck.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

