'90 Day' : Kris and Jeymi's Whirlwind Marriage Ends with a Shove out of a Car and a Declaration of 'Hate'

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera's marriage ended on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The couple tried to talk through their recent issues while having a belated birthday celebration for Jeymi, but things quickly turned explosive when finances came up again. The relationship-ending argument came on the heels of five months apart — as Kris returned to America for what was supposed to be two weeks, only to remain in the U.S. far longer than she had anticipated.

In her absence, Kris explained her son was arrested on drugs-related charges — which was why she had been absent for so long. In the turmoil, Jeymi's birthday came and went — and it was the second birthday Kris has missed.

Jeymi expressed compassion for Kris's son but also asked that Kris prioritize their relationship too. This irritated Kris, who told cameras: "It's selfish is what it is."

The couple also yelled about money. When Jeymi's expensive rent came up yet again, it was the final straw that sent Kris packing.

"I'm done. I'm done with this bulls---. I'm done with you being selfish and all about yourself. I'm sorry I wasn't here for your birthday, but my son comes first always," Kris said before storming out.

She added, "I'm f---ing moving out, I'm getting all of my s--- and I'm leaving. I'm done!"

In an attempt to get space from Jeymi, Kris hopped into a car.

Jeymi approached the stationary vehicle, seemingly to give Kris some items back from their shared pool bag before splitting for good, butKris yelled at Jeymi to "get the f--- away from me," before shoving her from the car door.

That was the last time Kris and Jeymi saw each other until the first part of the tell-all, which also aired Sunday night. Though the couple did not divulge any more information about their divorce, Kris and Jeymi confirmed they haven't spoken since the birthday party turned disastrous.

Jeymi ended the segment with a tearful confessional interview. "I don't know why it got to the point I look Kris in the eye and I see hate," she said in Spanish. "I'm the woman you supposedly want to spend the rest of your days with. It was never my intention for her to feel hate towards me — quite the opposite."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.