'90 Day' : Kris and Jeymi's Whirlwind Marriage Ends with a Shove out of a Car and a Declaration of 'Hate'

The newlyweds' relationship imploded following five months apart, financial turmoil and Jeymi's "selfish" behavior after the arrest of Kris's son

By
Published on May 14, 2023 10:00 PM
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
Photo: Jeymi Noguera/instagram, Kris Foster/instagram

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera's marriage ended on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The couple tried to talk through their recent issues while having a belated birthday celebration for Jeymi, but things quickly turned explosive when finances came up again. The relationship-ending argument came on the heels of five months apart — as Kris returned to America for what was supposed to be two weeks, only to remain in the U.S. far longer than she had anticipated.

In her absence, Kris explained her son was arrested on drugs-related charges — which was why she had been absent for so long. In the turmoil, Jeymi's birthday came and went — and it was the second birthday Kris has missed.

Kris & Jeymi 90 day
TLC

Jeymi expressed compassion for Kris's son but also asked that Kris prioritize their relationship too. This irritated Kris, who told cameras: "It's selfish is what it is."

The couple also yelled about money. When Jeymi's expensive rent came up yet again, it was the final straw that sent Kris packing.

"I'm done. I'm done with this bulls---. I'm done with you being selfish and all about yourself. I'm sorry I wasn't here for your birthday, but my son comes first always," Kris said before storming out.

She added, "I'm f---ing moving out, I'm getting all of my s--- and I'm leaving. I'm done!"

Kris & Jeymi 90 day
TLC

In an attempt to get space from Jeymi, Kris hopped into a car.

Jeymi approached the stationary vehicle, seemingly to give Kris some items back from their shared pool bag before splitting for good, butKris yelled at Jeymi to "get the f--- away from me," before shoving her from the car door.

Kris & Jeymi 90 day
TLC

That was the last time Kris and Jeymi saw each other until the first part of the tell-all, which also aired Sunday night. Though the couple did not divulge any more information about their divorce, Kris and Jeymi confirmed they haven't spoken since the birthday party turned disastrous.

Jeymi ended the segment with a tearful confessional interview. "I don't know why it got to the point I look Kris in the eye and I see hate," she said in Spanish. "I'm the woman you supposedly want to spend the rest of your days with. It was never my intention for her to feel hate towards me — quite the opposite."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 day fiance Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' Stars Are Divided Over Oussama — Did He 'Love Bomb' Debbie or Does He Truly Love Her?
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiancee
'90 Day' : Nicole Suspects Mahmoud Is Unfaithful and Issues a 'Warning' on the Brink of Their Move to the U.S.
Cheers
'Cheers' Stars George Wendt and John Ratzenberger Reunite as the Show's Bar Goes Up for Auction
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J102
Kelly Clarkson Responds to Toxic Workplace Claims from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Staffers
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Still Living with Ex Kroy: 'It Will Obviously Get Complicated' (Source)
Kelly Osbourne, Corinne Foxx
Kelly Osbourne Says It's 'an Honor' to Step in for Corinne Foxx on 'Beat Shazam' : 'I Hope I Did Her Justice'
Jenna Bush Hager celebrating her 15 year marriage anniversary
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Tribute to Husband Henry on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love Him. A Lot'
Match Me Abroad: Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
'Match Me Abroad' : Inventor Harold Does 'Due Diligence' on a Prenup — Before He's Even Met a Potential Fiancée
Deidre Hall’s 5,000th episode of Days of Our Lives
Deidre Hall Reflects on 5,000 'Days of Our Lives' Episodes, Including Scorching a Church the Day of Her Son's Birth
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' 's Oussama Says 'I Don't Love' Debbie and 'There Is No More Future' After Green Card Reveal
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files for Divorce After More Than Three Years of Marriage 
Karen Duffy
Karen 'Duff' Duffy Reflects on the End of MTV News, Says Media Today Is 'Like a Snake Eating Itself'
Zach and Jeremy Roloff's 33rd Birthday
Amy and Matt Roloff Celebrate Twin Sons Zach and Jeremy's 33rd Birthday: 'So Proud of You Both'
the Jon & Kate Plus 8 former reality star Jon Gosselin posting a sentimental tribute in honor of his sextuplets' 19th birthday on Instagram.
Gosselin Sextuplets Turn 19 as Their Dad Jon Shares Throwback Pics: 'I Love You All So Much'
Engaged Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and One Giant Hug — with Fiancé David Woolley and Kids
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Shares Family Photos — and a Giant Hug! — with Fiancé David Woolley and Her Kids
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is in a Playful Mood in First Social Media Post Since Filing for Divorce from Ex Kroy