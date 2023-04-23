'90 Day' : Kris and Jeymi's Faltering Marriage Falls Under More Pressure as Accusations Fly and Distance Grows

Marriage continues to be an uphill battle for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera as the newlyweds navigate long-term distance and diminishing trust.

On Sunday's episode, Jeymi admitted she was "mad" and "sad" over how long Kris had been away. Kris was only supposed to be gone for two weeks to resolve a bank issue and get her narcolepsy prescription, but she had yet to return to Colombia after several months. (Another part of the reason Kris had stayed away was so she could make money to support Jeymi, and Kris's immigration status in Colombia did not allow for her to pick up a job).

"She's been gone for so long," Jeymi, 30, said in a confessional. "I had to go through so many things without her by my side. She writes once in a while. If I write her, she doesn't respond. At this point, I feel like I'm married to someone who doesn't exist."

Jeymi turned to her friend Alex to vent about her "really traumatic" experience with Kris.

"She was supposed to have come to Colombia to get married to me and have a life with me. So what happened to all of that?" she asked.

Alex told Jeymi that had been his "fear" all along.

TLC

Jeymi said in an interview later that Kris "never thought things through" before coming to Colombia. "The fact that her excuse is, 'I cannot work here in Colombia,' you promised to create a business together when you arrived because you wouldn't be able to work here."

She continued, "You even told me to quit my job to fully dedicate to your business. What happened with that?"

Jeymi vented to Alex about Kris's flip-flopping emotions about Jeymi's lack of a job, even admitting she'd started searching for a new job after learning about their dire financial situation — but it was "not as simple as Kris thinks" since Jeymi herself, who is Venezuelan, also has to contend with immigration restrictions in Colombia.

Then Jeymi dropped a bombshell, accusing Kris of only paying two months of rent on their "expensive" apartment. This "point of conflict" surprised Jeymi, who said the couple had agreed Kris would pay the rent and Jeymi would cover utiliities.

"Kris stopped contributing to the rent the second or the third month after she left," said Jeymi. "She promised I wouldn't have to worry about money. And here I am, I don't know if I can afford next month's rent."

TLC

Alex even felt personally hurt by Kris, telling Jeymi he thought she'd "played" his friend and calling it "not fair" what Kris was putting Jeymi through.

At this, Jeymi broke down in tears at her "very frustrating" situation.

"If I were you, I would have already called it quits," said Alex.

"I know many people would have said 'enough,'" Jeymi admitted, "but I do want to hear her out."

She continued, "Kris told me she is coming soon. That is what I am waiting for. I will listen to her, but she needs to listen to me. There are things we need to discuss urgently."

TLC

Kris and Jeymi have experienced several ups and downs since coming together. Initially, one of their biggest hurdles was Jeymi not coming out to her family before the couple's wedding. But as their marriage became strained amid distance, the pair's problems — particularly involving money — have worsened.

Also in Sunday's episode, Kris's mom half-joked she was unsure "about this marriage between two drama queens." As Kris explained how she wanted "to be there" for her wife but needed Jeymi to be "realistic to the financial aspect of it," her mother shared her perspective on the situation.

"As your mama, I'm very doubtful about some things," she said. "She was working before, and when she got the more expensive apartment, she said that she would go to work so that you could pay for that. So then Jeymi hasn't worked since she got married, has she?"

After Kris noted how Jeymi got "mad" she didn't send "enough to pay all the bills and pay for her gym membership," Kris's mom bluntly declared, "You're a sugar mama."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.