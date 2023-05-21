'90 Day' 's Kris Literally Crashes Out of Marriage to 'Cheater' Jeymi, Who Says She 'Fell in Love with a Scam'

If Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera's breakup was bad, their 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all has been undeniably horrible.

The ex-wives came to fight with fiery passion as accusations about each other's characters flew. Jeymi started the conversation with receipts that Kris sent her less than $750 in the five months she was stuck working in America.

Jeymi further claimed she saw less than $1,150 in support throughout their whole relationship. Kris countered she'd given Jeymi as much as $10,000 — but couldn't produce proof because she said she no longer had access to the bank account where from which the funds had been drawn.

TLC

Jeymi didn't mince words when she summed up the relationship: "I feel that I fell in love with a scam. I fell in love with someone who didn't exist. And it's absurd."

Then Kris brought things to a whole new level.

Resurfacing Jeymi's connection with another woman formed when Kris ghosted her (which was previously featured in the season premiere), Kris called out the "cheating" — and blamed Jeymi for causing a devastating car wreck that Kris was in months later, separated from her now-ex by thousands of miles.

"When I found out she was cheating on me for the second time, I left work mad and upset and I flipped my car," Kris said. "She was terrified because she knew that I could have died because of my health injuries."

The tears and accusations continued to pour, and the women ultimately couldn't find common ground. The 90 Day cast seemed truly divided, with some supporting Kris (Debbie even calling Jeymi "predatory") and others chalked the whole thing up to a relationship gone quickly sour.

The segment ended with another bombshell as Jeymi claimed Kris's ex boyfriend had sent an explicit photo and video of her during her time in the U.S. Unsurprisingly, with no love lost between the exes, Jeymi seemed more than ready to prove that allegation too.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.