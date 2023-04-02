'90 Day' 's Kris and Jeymi Tie the Knot in Colorful Ceremony: 'I Want All of You Forever'

It's official — Jeymi Noguera and Kris Foster just tied the knot on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way!

The women said their vows (just nine days after meeting in person) with close friends in the room — and family on Zoom — during Sunday night's episode. During the emotional ceremony, Kris and Jeymi shared their love for each other while surrounded by color.

"I have been waiting so long for this day," Kris told cameras ahead of the ceremony. "So many people told us we're crazy, we're rushing, we shouldn't be doing this. But when you have something wonderful, hold onto it. That's what I'm doing."

She added, "Today is different from my past weddings because I'm marrying someone that I love completely. This is real. Jeymi makes me happy. She's who I want to be with, and I'm not marrying to please everybody else."

Kris wore her mom's wedding dress and accessorized with an orange and yellow rose flower crown. Jeymi wore a floor-length white gown and carried a stunning floral bouquet.

TLC

There was no shortage of love between the duo, or from their close friends and family. The ceremony was entirely in Spanish which, even though Kris couldn't understand, she preferred.

"We had decided to do our wedding in Spanish," Kris told cameras. "I don't need to hear the words that she is saying because I am feeling the emotions. It is more special to me that way."

The day was more than memorable for both Jeymi and Kris as Jeymi shared beautiful vows for her new wife. "I can only tell you that it's not going to be easy, and each day, we'll have to make our best effort. But there's nothing I want more than to make such an effort for you," she said tearfully in Spanish. "I love you, and I want all of you. Every day. Forever. You and me."

Kris shared vows of her own. "I never understood what it is to be truly loved until I met you," she began. "You make me feel whole, not because you make up half of me, but because you accept all of me. I promise to always do the same for you. I promise to work with you to build our future and never take you for granted. I will love you until my last breath."

Jeymi's own family was notably absent as she hasn't yet come out as a lesbian to her mother. She spoke with Kris about her decision to keep her sexuality hidden during last week's episode.

"I think my mother have idea because she has too much friends and you know, for example, for Facebook, [I have] pictures with you. But I [have] not sit down and talk for her," she said.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.